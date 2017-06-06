Hellingly and Horsebridge

SONGS OF PRAISE: On Sunday at 6.30pm a combined service at Hailsham Parish Church.

BEER FESTIVAL: At Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly there is the Blackstock Beer Festival on Sunday from 11am to 8pm. There will be 12 local Sussex beers, food available, live music from Devon Mayson and The Big Blue. All you can drink for £24.95. Free entry for the driver. Tickets on sale now at 01323 848006.

MEMORY WORKSHOP: On Tuesday June 13 at 2pm there is a Memory Workshop at Hellingly Church for those with early stage dementia and or their friends and family. Come and enjoy refreshments and give your memory a workout.

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT: This will be Mark Jennings’ first visit to Hellingly Church and they look forward to a wonderful recital. Mark has been playing classical guitar from an early age performing across the UK. You can read more about Mark at https://markguitar jennings.wordpress.com. Tickets are £6 on the door.

ARLINGTON PC: Next meeting is on Thursday June 15 at 7.30pm at Upper Dicker village hall. Draft minutes of May 18 meeting available as usual at the Village Shop or http://www. arlingtonparish.org.uk for all APC information.

MICHELHAM BOWMEN: Saturday to Monday the Michelham Bowmen are sharing their enthusiasm and knowledge for medieval archery from 10.30am to 5pm, hosting an inspiring living history camp and a lively archery competition. Please note: The archery competition is restricted to registered participants. There will be have-a-go archery on the South Lawn only. Normal admission prices apply.

DICKER DAY: Dicker Day is on Sunday June 25 from 1pm to 6pm at Dicker Village Hall and field. Gates open at 1pm with the official opening by Hailsham Town Crier at 1.30pm. From 1.35 to 3.30pm the Harmonie Concert Band will be performing with a break at 2.15 for games and races. Once people have their breath back the tug-o-war will be from 4pm to 4.45pm. Then relax with the music of Strum ‘n’ Bass followed, a break between 4.45pm to 5.15pm when Millie Cranston will perform and are then back on until close at 6pm. Stalls include vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, a Create a Garden competition’ for children, strawberries and cream, barbecue and drinks bar run by The Plough, country cocktails, tea and coffee, raffle and tombola.

QUIZ: The recent quiz at Dicker Village Hall was attended by well over 50 people and raised much needed funds of £461.26 for the village hall. Thanks go to quiz master Stuart Higgins and Glynis Brook and her team for their hard work.

DOG SHOW: This was at the beginning of May at Dicker Village Hall. The Food Stall was run by Glynis Brook and her team raising £410 for the Village Hall Funds. The Hall installed a new kitchen in October last year and needs to build up its maintenance funds again as the cost, as always, has to come from hiring fees and fundraising events such as the two above. It is a stand-alone Charity Trust and has to raise its own funds. There is a Hall Trust Management Committee which meets four times a year. If you think you can contribute to the work that goes on behind the scenes please get in touch on 844687, 847692 or 848300.

