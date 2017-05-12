Hellingly and Horsebridge

MEN’S BREAKFAST: Come along all you gents. There is a talk tomorrow, Saturday, by Rev Graham Lewis - An Engineering Vicar. Enjoy a Men’s Breakfast get together at 9am at The White Hart, Lower Horsebridge. £7.95.

CHRISTIAN AID WEEK: Christian Aid Week is May 14 to 20. Phillip Hinde, Treasurer Etchingham Church is walking to Chichester over five days calling at Hellingly Church tomorrow, Saturday, at about 10.30am. Do come and cheer him on his way and donate as he passes through or at https://www.justgiving.com/Philwalkstochichester.

FASHION SHOW: The Travelling Trends is back this Thursday at Hellingly church. Watch the live catwalk show and try-on and purchase your summer wardrobe. Come along and try a new style. Tickets £6 from Barbara 841685 or Betty 840915.

CHARITY CONCERT: Get your tickets now for this charity event on Saturday May 20, 7pm with the Harmonie Concert Band, at Hellingly Church. This concert is in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support. Tickets, £7 adults, £3.50 children 07745 732950 or on the door.

ROGATION SUNDAY: On May 21 at 10.45am the Hellingly congregation will be perambulating around for the main Hellingly service this day and hope to cover all points of the compass, so come prepared! For those not walking with them the church will be open for prayer.

