Hellingly and Horsebridge

MEN’S BREAKFAST: Come along all you gents. There is a talk by Rev Graham Lewis on An Engineering Vicar. Enjoying a Men’s Breakfast meeting at 9am at The White Hart, Lower Horsebridge. £7.95.

NEW YOU?: The Travelling Trends Fashion Show is back at Hellingly church on Thursday May 18. Watch the live catwalk show and try-on and purchase your summer wardrobe. Come along and try a new style. Tickets £6 from Barbara 841685 or Betty 840915. Please buy your tickets early.

OPEN AIR COMMUNION: On Sunday May 28, 11am Open Air Communion, Michelham Priory. There will be no 9.15am and 10.45am services this Sunday at Dicker and Hellingly churches.

BEER FESTIVAL: On Sunday June 4 Blackstock Estate, Gove Hill will be offering 12 local Sussex beers, food and live music from Devon Mayson and The Big Blue. Tickets on sale now. Free entry for the driver. Check Facebook and the Blackstock website for tickets and more information at www.blackstockestate.co.uk or ring 01323 848006.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: Another opportunity to go along to Blackstock Estate, on Sunday and meet the wedding team and view the venue dressed for your special day. Walk around the grounds and meet suppliers of cars, cakes, photographers and lots more between 10am and 3pm. Free entry.

LADIES WHO LATTE: The next networking meeting is on Tuesday at the Boship Lions Hotel, Lower Dicker between 10am and noon. Entry is free although you are asked to please book your place at www.hailshamlwl.eventbrite.co.uk. You will just need £3 for your latte.

HARMONIE CONCERT: Get your tickets now for this charity event on Saturday May 20, 7pm with the Harmonie Concert Band, at Hellingly Church. This concert is in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support, tickets, £7 adults, £3.50 children 07745 732950 or on the door.

CHRISTIAN AID WEEK: Christian Aid Week is May 14 to 20. Phillip Hinde, Treasurer Etchingham Church is walking to Chichester over five days calling at Hellingly Church on May 13 at about 10.30am. Do come and cheer him on his way and donate as he passes through or at https://www.justgiving. com/Philwalkstochichester.

SEEDLING SUNDAY: This Sunday creating a new garden from open-pollinated seeds at Starnash Farmhouse, Upper Dicker. Eat great food too. For details and to book, visit www.meetup.com.

DOG SHOW: This Sunday, bring your dog along to Dicker Village Hall at noon (in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue). Entries from 11am are £1.20 per class. Car park £1. Hot and cold food and drinks. Lots of stalls including pet related items, books, jewellery and craft items.

THE DICKER QUIZ: Coming to Dicker Village Hall on Saturday May 13, 7.30pm. Adults £7.50 under 12s £4. Includes two course supper with tea or coffee. BYO other drinks. Book on 01323 844687 or 01323 846924.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The next meeting is on Thursday May 25 at 7.30pm in Dicker Village Hall.

BLUEBELL FUNDRAISER: Marian Richards reports: Upper Dicker Village Hall and Church worked tirelessly at the opening weekend of Arlington Bluebell Walk. It was a glorious weekend with just over 700 visitors who came to enjoy the walks, the scents and the early bluebell sightings. Our team meets and greets, mans the gatehouse and runs the café - thank you to all those who helped by supplying the cakes and scones which the visitors so enjoy. The Bluebell walk has been running since 1972 and many congratulations to John McCutchan MBE, his wife Carolyn and Philippa and Michael Vine who make it the success it is and thanks to their concept that the walk is run by and supports charities. Upper Dicker raised a total of £2141 over the weekend.

DICKER DAY: This year the event is on Sunday June 25 from 1pm to 6pm at Dicker Village Hall and field. The full programme will appear soon but so far the opening will be by Hailsham Town Crier. The stalls are of vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, Create a garden competition for children, strawberries and cream and a barbecue. Drinks bar will be run by The Plough, as well as country cocktails, tea and coffee. There will be maypole dancing by Park Mead primary school, music from the Harmonie Concert Band, Strum ‘n’ Bass duo (Americana/blues) and Millie Cranston. Also a tug of war, races, raffle and tombola. Looks like it is going to be a grand day out.

