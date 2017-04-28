Hellingly and Horsebridge

WEDDING SHOWCASE: This is at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, 11am to 3pm on Sunday May 7. Free parking and entry. Meet the wedding team, suppliers, cars, cakes, photographers etc.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: On Saturday May 13 at 9am the next Men’s Breakfast is at The White Hart, Lower Horsebridge with a talk by Rev Graham Lewis on An Engineering Vicar.

TRAVELLING TRENDS: The Fashion Show is back at Hellingly church on Thursday May 18. Watch the live catwalk show and try-on and purchase your summer wardrobe. Come along and try a new style. Tickets £6 from Barbara 841685 or Betty 840915. Please buy your tickets early.

OPEN AIR COMMUNION: On Sunday May 28, 11am Open Air Communion, Michelham Priory. There will be no 9.15am and 10.45am services this Sunday at Dicker and Hellingly churches.

