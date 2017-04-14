Hellingly and Horsebridge

THE MESSIAH IN A DAY: Come and sing Handel’s Messiah in one day, tomorrow, Saturday. All voices welcome. Please register with Peter Willson on 01323 833770. Cost for singers £12 (£7 students) to include music loan, sandwich lunch, tea and coffee. Rehearsal and workshops 10.30am to 3pm in Hellingly Village Hall, church rehearsal 3.30pm to 6pm in Hellingly Church and public performance 7.30pm to 9pm. Free entry, with retiring collection.

FREE CONCERT: Come along and listen to what has been achieved in just one day. The Messiah at 7.30pm to 9pm in Hellingly Church. Free entry with retiring collection. See above.

COFFEE MORNING: The Mothers’ Union invite you to join them at 10am in Hellingly Church for tea or coffee and a chat with goodies to buy and he cake and nearly new stalls on Saturday April 22.

A BLACKSTOCK MURDER: Fancy an evening as a detective and mystery solving. Blackstock Estate is holding a Murder Mystery event at Grove Hill tomorrow evening, Saturday. To book go to the website www.blackstockestate.co.uk or call 01323 848006. Fizz on arrival, three-course dinner at 7.30pm.

BOWLS CLUB OPEN DAY: On Saturday April 22 you are invited to go along to the opening day and first of the season at 1.30pm at the rear of Horsebridge Recreation Ground, opposite the cricket pavilion. If you would like more information please call 01435 812887 or just turn up.

CYCLE SPEEDWAY: Come along and support your local cycle speedway team at the Hellingly Lions track on the A22 at Lower Dicker, at 2pm next Sunday April 23 for their match again Hetherset. Entry is free.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.