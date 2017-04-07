Hellingly and Horsebridge

HOLY WEEK: Worship and events are as follows: Monday to Wednesday from noon to 1.30pm, Hellingly Church, a time of prayer, bible reading and meditation followed by lunch. Tuesday, 7pm Informal Worship at Upper Dicker. A time of song, bible reading and prayer at Upper Dicker Church. Thursday, 9.30am Holy Communion, 7pm. Agape Supper, Hellingly Church. Good Friday, 9am Morning Prayer service at Upper Dicker followed by coffee and hot cross buns; 10am, Make an Easter Garden, Hellingly Church. An activity for young and old together to make an Easter Garden for the Sunday celebrations; 1pm Stations of the Cross, Hellingly Church, images and accompanying prayers on this day of crucifixion, followed by 2pm An Hour before the Cross, Hellingly Church, a time of prayer and quiet reflection. Holy Saturday, April 15, Sing the Messiah in a Day 10.30am. Join us for a day of rehearsals with a free public performance in the evening at 7.30pm. Cost for singers £12, (£7 students) to include music loan and sandwich lunch. For full details and to register call Peter Willson on 01323 833770. Easter Sunday, April 16, Holy Communion Services 7.30am Hellingly Church followed by breakfast; 9.15am Upper Dicker, 10.45am Hellingly Church.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: Go along to the White Hart on Horsebridge tomorrow, Saturday, at 9am and enjoy an interesting speaker and breakfast for just £7.95.

ACTIVE PLAY SESSIONS: These will be on April 13 and 14 all 1.30pm to 3pm. The clerk will put up the banner on the Roebuck Park site to advertise the sessions.

NEW GOSPEL CHOIR: Another exciting new venture following several requests from attendees at the monthly Hellingly Family Service (every fourth Sunday), is to start a Gospel Choir to sing at the Family service. This choir will be a separate group from the main choir, so please feel free to join up if you would like to have a go at Gospel music. The plan is to have a get together on the Saturday morning preceding the 4th Sunday Family service, so it will be a monthly event and should prove to be great fun for all concerned. There is no age limit on those who want to join, just an enthusiasm to take part. Full details from Peter (the organist) on 01323 833770.

