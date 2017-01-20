Hellingly and Horsebridge

HELLINGLY CRICKET: Training starts tomorrow, Saturday, at Horsebridge Rec. There are four Saturday Elevens, women and girls, the Sunday Eleven, and mid-week cup and friendly matches, junior teams 10 to 19 years. If you would like to get involved turn up at 2pm to 3.15pm for under 11s, or 3.25pm to 5.55pm for U16s. £3 a session.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: If you are planning a wedding visit Blackstock Country Estate, Grove Hill, on Sunday January 28 for a walk around the grounds, sample the wedding menu foods, meet the wedding team and see both of their barns dressed and ready for a wedding. Entry is free between 10am and 3pm. No appointment necessary.

PARISH AGM: The parish of Hellingly and Upper Dicker is a new parish. The special AGM on January 29 will see the election of a new PCC and officers. Nomination forms for PCC members and wardens are available, please prayerfully consider this matter and complete nominations by Friday January 27.

COMING EVENTS: Sunday January 29 10am Hellingly Church, Combined worship for Hellingly and Upper Dicker Churches followed by AGM and lunch. Nominations for PCC members and wardens is now open (see above). Saturday February 11, Valentine Events, 9am Men’s Breakfast, (venue to be confirmed) Paul Wilson on being a Christian Police Officer, 10am Valentine Coffee Morning at Hellingly Church, have a coffee and buy from the cake stall, bring-and-buy and others. Always good value. 7pm for 7.30pm start Valentine Quiz and Supper, Upper Dicker Village Hall. £7.50 per head. Book with Liz Major on 01323 841541.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.