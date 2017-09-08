Hampden Park

St Mary’s Fayre: On Saturday 9th September there will be a Fayre at St Mary’s Church Decoy Drive from 10am until 12noon,4

There will be stalls, games, a BBQ and if you strike lucky you might get a glimpse of Kevin Agnew on his tandem in aid of the 9th September Ride and Stride. This is in support of Historic Churches

Also on the 10th September St Mary’s are having a Patronal Festival at 10am. Please note this time. There will be coffee and cakes in the hall afterwards in aid of St Wildred’s hospice. There will be much more going on at St Mary’s in the next month or so, so watch this space.

