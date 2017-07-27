Hampden Park

Bowls in the Park: On Sunday July 23rd the Mayor Councillor Hearn is holding a Charity Bowls Tournament in aid of her charities. You don’t have to be a professional bowler to join in the fun. It is only £10 a person which includes a buffet which will be served from 12.30,to 1.30pm. playing sessions are 10am until 12noon or 2=4pm . There is also an afternoon cream tea for £2.50p . To book a place or a team phone 763683 or 500660 as soon as possible please

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.