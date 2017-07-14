Picnic in the Park: come to Tugwell Park (corner of Wilton Avenue and Tugwell Rd) on the 6th August for a neighbourly picnic. It is from 1-2.30pm. Just bring some food and something to sit on. This is all part of making Tugwell Park into a real park

Neighbourhood Panel at the Railway club: the next meeting is on August 1st at 10am. It is hoped to be able to deal with some traffic problems then

Eastbourne Homes Hampden Park Panel: their next meeting is on Friday August 4th 10am at the Community Centre Brodrick Rd

This is for anyone living in Hampden Park, not only Eastbourne Homes tenants. They could do with one or two more people to join them, so if you are interested in the wellbeing of the Hampden Park area and can spare about two hours once a month the panel will be very pleased to welcome you

