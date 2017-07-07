Princess Diana Garden: On Saturday 8th July there will be a fund raising event to raise funds for future planting of the garden and the street boxes in Brassey Parade. Hampden Park in Bloom have to raise several hundred pounds a year to keep the planting going, On Saturday there will be a tombola and raffle in the garden which will be open for people stroll around and meet the people who do the work. The garden will be open from 11am until 2.0pm

Hampden Park in Bloom: would like to thank all the people who have said such nice things about them on Facebook. There have been many offers of plants and donations, The committee would like to contact all these people, especially anyone who could spare a little time to help with the planting and watering.Just phone Olive Woodall 505740 or Angela Kirby 506619 or e mail olive.woodall@gmail.com or kirbyam@sky.com

