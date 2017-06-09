Come for a cuppa: at St Mary’s Church Decoy Drive on Saturday 29th July (Hot Air Balloon Day). The Hampden Park Womens Institute will be serving teas from 2-5pm in the grounds of St Mary’s. all proceeds being donated to St Wilfreds Hospice. Here is a chance to get away from the noise and hubbub to recharge your batteries in peaceful surroundings and enjoy a cup of tea from a real cup and some homemade cake

Bingo: Every Thursday evening at St Peters Church Hall from 7.0pm with play starting at 7.30pm prompt. Refreshments are served in the interval, and there is always a raffle. Proceeds go to Children with Cancer Polegate branch

Nearly new: there will be a Nearly New clothes sale at St Mary’s Church Decoy Drive on Saturday 17th June from 10am to 12 noon. Tea and coffee will be available

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.