Hampden Park

Reminder: Don’t forget the quiz night at St Peters Church, the Hydnye this Saturday 20th May starting at 7.0pm. Entrance only £2.50 each which includes tea, coffee and biscuits. There is also a raffle. Make up a team of six

Nearly new sale: on June 17th, at St Mary’s. Decoy Drive, not St Peters as previously announced 10am until 12noon. Gifts of good ware would be appreciated

Date for the diary: Peters Summer Fair on June 24th 2-4pm

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.