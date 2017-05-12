Test your brains: St Peters Church in the Hydnye is holding a quiz evening at the St Peters Community Centre on Saturday May 20th at 7.0pm for a prompt start at 7.39pm. The entrance is £2.50 each which will include tea or coffee and biscuits in the interval. All the proceeds will go to the St Peters Community Centre. Make up a team of six and you can bring along your own drinks and nibbles. To book a table telephone 732411’.

They are also having a nearly new sale on Saturday June 17th 10am until noon

Princess Diana Garden: This is open again for the summer months. If the padlock is not on the gate, this means it is open and people are welcome to come in and have a quiet rest, read their papers or books, or have their lunch, or just enjoy the garden which is looked after as usual by Bertie Wilmshurst for Hampden Park in Bloom.

Hampden Park and Willingdon Trees Tenants and Residents: the panel will be holding their A G M on Friday July 1st at 11am. This will follow their usual monthly meeting which is always the first Friday of the month. It is at the Community Centre Brodrick Rd and all tenants and residents of Hampden Park and Willingdon are very welcome to come to it

