Come to tea: next Saturday 23rd April from 2.3pm there is an Edwardian Tea Party in the Hampden Park at the café to celebrate that there has been a tea chalet in the park since at least 1908. For £3 you can have a cream tea and if you like dress up in Edwardian style. Costumes will be provided . As well as the tea, the Eastbourne silver band will play from 2.30 until 4.30pm. June Mullins will be singing Music Hall songs of the period that you can join in. There will also be a Tombola stall, All this is in aid of the Mayors Charities, Tesco Hampden Park has given great support to the event. The Park is an ideal setting for an event like this

