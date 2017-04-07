Spread a little love: spread a little happiness and love this Easter by joining in the Tesco Hampden Park appeal to donate Easter Eggs for the Eastbourne Foodbank . All you have to do it buy an Easter Egg and put it in the store display by April 8th. Show someone you care

Edwardian Tea Party: did you know there has been a tea chalet in the park at Hampden Park since at least 1908 ? To celebrate this and in aide of the Mayors Charity, there will be an event in the Park on April 23rd, Cream teas will be served for £3 per person . the Eastbourne Silver Band will be playing from 2.30 to 4.30pm . June Mullins will be singing Music Hall songs of the period. And t here will be an opportunity to dress up in period costume. , which will be included in the price of the cream tea . All the proceeds will go to the Mayors charities

