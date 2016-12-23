Hampden Park

CHRISTMAS: at St Marys and St Peters at 4.00pm there is a Cribb Service at St Peters Church and at 4.30pm a Family Service at St Marys.

8.00pm at St Peters a mass of the Nativity and at 11.30pm at St Marys a Midnight Mass

Christmas Day: at 9.30am at St Peters a Childrens Communion which is a short service where children can bring there favourite present.

New Year Day: Family Church at St Peters Church at 10.30am with New Year Resolutions.

Children, come and fill in our messy book cheques. Find out all about your names

Have you seen them?: The Christmas decorations in Bodiam Crescent gardens. You can See them from Otham Road. It is in aid of the S A S B A H funds and if you call on Shirley McCall with a donation she would be very grateful. This is the lady who abseiled down The side of the O2 building in her wheelchair a few months ago in aid of the same fund

