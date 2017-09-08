FARMERS MARKET: The next is tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to 12.30pm. Now that the summer holidays are over, we can once again return to appreciate the traditional quality of our locally-produced food and crafts. There is a wide selection of meat products, Ornamental plants and kitchen garden starter plants and herbs, honey-based products including freshly-gathered honey, marmalade and chutney as well as skin care products and beeswax candles. Park free on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, pack your shopping straight into your car, and pop in for refreshments to the Market Café. All at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street. Traders: Special limited time offer for new traders, please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailsham farmersmarket.co.uk.

MUSIC FESTIVAL: The villages of Ripe, Laughton and Chalvington invite you to join them for a weekend of music, film and dance at various venues around the villages on September 9 and 10. The Festival Patron is Dame Felicity Lott. You will be able to enjoy Bach’s Coffee Cantata with coffee and pastries, a Baroque flute recital, music by Ravel, Vaughan Williams’ Lark Ascending, fil@ Ravel’s Brain and you may dance to Ravel’s Bolero. Tickets are available from 01825 872279, email enquiries@villages musicfestival.co.uk and you can see the full programme at www.villagesmusic2017.weebly.com.

ORGAN CLUB: Next meeting is on Wednesday, 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre with guest organist Ryan Edwards.

THE ELECTRIC BEATLES: In aid of Demelza. The event will be on Wednesday September 20 at St Mary’s Hailsham Parish Church in the centre of town. Doors open 7.30pm for 8pm start. Tickets £10 from the Demelza shop, High Street, Hailsham (opposite Iceland), or www.ticketsource.co.uk/ friends-of-demelza-hailsham2017 or call Pam on 844020.

U3A: One of the many groups under the U3A umbrella is the Discussion Group. At their August meeting, the discussion on Holidays and the Tourism Industry, which threw up a lot of debate on how we book holidays and what security we have when doing so, particularly with online bookings. I think we all agreed in the end that there is no substitute for talking to an expert, face to face. We always try to include in our meetings one or two jokes which we bring along. (mainly clean!!) This gave rise to a suggestion that we should discuss Laughter, how good it is for us, and what makes us laugh and why. The differences between our humour and that of, say, the USA or France. This debate should be quite interesting, if not humorous, so it is hoped there will be a good turnout. Guests always welcome.

HABEAS CORPUS: Tickets are now on sale for this Hailsham Theatres comedy production by Alan Bennett and directed by Sam Elsby, happening during the Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture fortnight. Performances are from September 21 to 23 at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road at 2pm for 2.30pm and 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £9 and concessions £7.50 and are £18 and £16 on meal night which is the Saturday evening performance. Licensed bar, interval refreshments and cake available. Habeas Corpus is a bawdy comedy set in Brighton, where the lust and longing of the permissive society has taken hold of the seemingly respectable Wicksteed family. With a collection of larger-then-life characters, including henpecked husband, frustrated wife, flat-chested spinster, lecherous curate and ubiquitous char, this rollicking farce is as saucy as a seaside postcard. Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French.

