SINGALONG: If you are over 55 years old and enjoy a singsong, come along to the Charles Hunt Centre today, Friday, between 1.30pm and 2.45pm with the Dementia Society of East Sussex hosting. The cost is just £1 which includes refreshments.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Chiddingly village hall (by the church) from 10am to noon. Fresh local produce, gifts and crafts.

SCALEXTRIC RACING: Dads, bring along your 7 years plus children for an evening of bonding and slot-car racing between 7pm and 9pm at Emmanuel Hall, Hawkswood Road. Call Tony on 01323 849023 or just turn up.

CATS CREAM TEA: Come along to the Cats Protection Adoption Centre at 63 Marshfoot Lane, this Sunday between noon and 3pm. Bring a tin of cat food or 50p to enter and visit the cats, raffle, refreshments, coconut shy, bouncy castle (for the children) and of course a lovely cream tea.

HAILSHAM FM SOCIAL: Come along to the Kings Head, South Road at 7.30pm on Sunday and meet the team. Have a chat and maybe you would like to become a part of Hailsham’s truly local radio station team, behind the scenes or even presenting.

BONFIRE SOCIETY: The next bonfire celebration is not far away. On October 21 the society will be parading along the streets of Hailsham unarguably the most popular town event of the year. If you would like to be a part of the celebration or help behind the scenes come along to their meeting on Monday at the Hailsham Memorial Institute (HMI) from 8pm and meet the people behind this fantastic night.

HAILSHAM LIONS: Meeting for new and established members on Tuesday at the Charles Hunt Centre at 7.30pm.

SINGERS NIGHT: The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club meets fortnightly on Tuesdays at 8.30pm at The Six Bells, Chiddingly. This Tuesday is hosted by John Oddie and you can find out more at www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.

MODELLERS CLUB: There is a meeting on Friday at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, from 7.30pm for people who enjoy model making. Cost is £3.50.

MUSIC FESTIVAL: The villages of Ripe, Laughton and Chalvington invite you to join them for a weekend of music, film and dance at various venues around the villages on September 9 and 10. The Festival Patron is Dame Felicity Lott. You will be able to enjoy Bach’s Coffee Cantata with coffee and pastries, a Baroque flute recital, music by Ravel, Vaughan Williams’ Lark Ascending, fil@ Ravel’s Brain and you may dance to Ravel’s Bolero. Tickets are available from 01825 872279, email enquiries@villagesmusic festival.co.uk and you can see the full programme at www.villagesmusic2017.weebly.com.

ORGAN CLUB: Mick Leary reports: The guest player at the August show was the well-known favourite musical entertainer Tim Flint, playing his Roland organ. Carol and I have seen him blossom from a teenager standing in for Jerry Allen many years ago when he played for a club at Cuckfield Hospital to a very accomplished musician and all round entertainer, what a privilege, and been married for 25 years? Blimey, that makes us feel old. Carry on the good work Tim. You’re still making us organ nuts proud. Next meeting is on Wednesday 13 September, 7.30 at the Charles Hunt Centre with guest organist Ryan Edwards.

CHORAL SOCIETY: If you enjoy classical choral music and also sing, then why not join Heathfield Choral Society on Monday evenings at 7.30pm at the Union Church in Station Road Heathfield. The new season starts on September 4 with an open evening, where you can check us out and sing the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. All singing parts are welcome. In the Following weeks, under the direction of Brian Newman, the Choral Society will be rehearsing the full score of the Messiah in preparation for its candlelit Christmas Concert on December 9 in the State Hall Heathfield. After Christmas the society will take up its scores to learn John Rutter’s, A Sprig of Thyme, and Sir Edward Elgar’s, Sea Pictures, and other music appropriate to the season in preparation for a performance on May 19. Looking further ahead, on November 10, 2018, to observe the centenary of the end of WWI, the choir will perform Howard Goodall’s, Eternal Light, and Requiem da Camera by Gerald Finzi. The Choral Society is a community choir and does not hold auditions, and its annual programme offers an interesting and varied programme of music and social activities. For further details do visit our website or https://www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk, or contact membership@heathfieldchoral.org.uk.

THE ELECTRIC BEATLES: In aid of Demelza, the Electric Beatles are returning to Hailsham for another Fab Four concert, by popular demand after last year’s successful visit. The event will be on Wednesday September 20 at St Mary’s Hailsham Parish Church in the centre of town. Doors open 7.30pm for 8pm start. Tickets £10 from the Demelza shop, High Street, Hailsham (opposite Iceland), or www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-demelza-hailsham2017 or call Pam on 844020.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The next meeting is a talk about Gladys Aylward by Judith Kinnison-Bourke. Please note that this meeting will be at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Lane (in Waitrose car park) on Wednesday, the first Wednesday of the month (not the second as before). Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. All welcome, non-members £2.50. In July, the society had an open-air meeting, starting at the museum. It was more for new members of the society that have moved into the town from other parts, to get a better feel of the town. Richard Goldsmith did an excellent job pointing out the buildings and their historical interest. Future meeting dates are on October 4 Bygone Hailsham - Trades and Traders by Jonathan Cruse; November 1, AGM and Members Evening; December 6 The smell of ‘R’ - An evening with Roy and Tim (Roy Odhams and Tim Lawrence). All meetings at the Charles Hunt Centre. Those of you who have not yet visited the museum, have only about one month, as the last day of opening is September 30. The museum is open between 10am and 12.30pm on Friday and Saturday mornings, at Blackman’s Yard (behind the Kemer Kebab shop and Town Council Offices), in Market Street. Admission is free. For further information about the society, please contact the chairman of the society, David Bourne on 01323 440359.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.