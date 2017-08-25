ARTS FESTIVAL: With less than three weeks until the Hailsham Festival starts, have you picked up your copy of the free festival programme yet? Using the programme you can start planning which events you’d be interested to attend, and read more about each of the venues start times and activities. The programme is packed with information covering all the festival events, which include something for everyone. Including art displays and workshops, food, music, dance, film, theatre, wine tastings, literature, children’s events, competitions, poetry and much more. As well as details of all the locations of events, there is a full schedule of opening times for the Art Trail venues, which is kindly sponsored by Hart Reade Solicitors.

GRANTS: Grant application forms are available for non-profit organisations, registered charities or other agencies in Hailsham intending to request funding for new or improved facilities, activities or projects from Hailsham Town Council’s 2018/19 grants budget. Notification of the decision on applications will be released in the spring of 2018. Application forms and grant award criteria are available to download from the Town Council website (www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk) or by writing to the Town Clerk, Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AE. The deadline for grant aid applications (2018) will be the end of January 2018.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Housing design, transport and accessibility, infrastructure and town centre retail were among the many subjects discussed at the Neighbourhood Plan drop-in consultation events last week. The purpose was for residents to provide feedback on the ideas and policies made during consultation events held earlier this year. The Neighbourhood Planning Committee has also launched a questionnaire for residents to have their say on emerging ideas and identify priorities for local infrastructure and other provision in the future. The survey, which runs until 4pm on Thursday August 31, can be completed online at: https://www.survey monkey.co.uk/r/HailshamNDPAug Consultation or hard copies can be obtained from the Hailsham Town Council offices in Market Street. For more information on the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan’s progress and latest announcements visit www.hailsham neighbourhoodplan.co.uk.

HALLELUJAH: Calling all Hailsham people. Come and sing The Hallelujah Chorus. When you hear Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, do you have an urge to stand up and sing along? Your chance is coming. On Monday September 4 Heathfield Choral Society invites you to join them for a short rehearsal at 7.30pm at the Union Church, Heathfield, culminating in singing this great piece of music. No singing experience required, no commitment - just come and enjoy the evening. The choir will be singing Handel’s Messiah on December 9 in Heathfield State Hall. For more details go to www.heathfieldchoral.org or contact Kathryn Dewhurst on 01323 844690.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.