FAMILY FUN SUNDAY: This Sunday Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Active are joining forces to hold one of the biggest town events of the year. It starts at 11am at the town’s Recreation Ground, Western Road. There will be various sports activities and games for children and adults, go-karts, quad bikes, Punch and Judy and face painting. There will be stalls, a Fun Dog Show, small fun fair rides, miniature railway, and sensory tent and hand driven trikes for the less mobile. Skeggies, barbecue, refreshments and music from Hailsham FM will see you through the day until 4pm.

FOLK AND BLUES: The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club gets together for a Singers Night, Hosted by Ella Moonbridge on Tuesday at 8.30pm at The Six Bells Pub, Chiddingly. For more information visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.

VINTAGE CREAM TEA: Bookings are being taken now for this event at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, on 01323 844398 on Friday July 28. Afternoon Tea is £7.50 per person for which you will enjoy sandwiches, cakes and much more.

THE SEA! THE SEA!: At the next U3A members’ meeting on Wednesday members will be entertained by their own interest groups presenting various interpretations on a sea theme. With music, drama and history too, you may even have your brains challenged. Come and support fellow members braving their dignity and reputation at the Civic Community Hall 2pm for 2.30pm start.

KEY PROJECTS: At the latest Hailsham Forward stakeholder group meeting, the recent town centre shopfront improvements, support for Hailsham’s industrial parks and an update on the local Chamber of Commerce’s town centre pop-up shop for new and existing businesses were just a few of the things discussed. The team aims to bring together key local stakeholders including Hailsham Town Council to review the best ways to revitalise the town centre and surrounding urban environment. Updates were provided on the transport improvement scheme developed for Hailsham town centre by East Sussex County Council in partnership with Wealden District Council, the majority of which has now been completed. Also discussed was the expansion of the Hailsham Loyalty Card Scheme for shoppers and businesses, and an update on the formation of a Community Interest Company (CIC) status for the Partnership in the near future.

QUIZ NIGHT: This event is to fundraise for Raleigh International at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road. It is on Saturday July 29 starting at 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets £2.50 in advance on 01323 847947 or email abijervis13@gmail.com or £3 on the door. Raffle for cinema and theatre tickets, food vouchers and lots more. Refreshments and cake will be on offer. Prize for the winning team. All the money raised will be going to Raleigh International, a charity that is fighting poverty across the world and inspiring young people to make positive change. Hailsham’s Abi Jervis has been selected to take part in a project in Tanzania between September and December this year. She will be volunteering with Raleigh International and will be helping the community to develop businesses to improve their quality of life. To enable her to take part in this fantastic opportunity she needs to raise £1500 for the charity. If you cannot come to the quiz but are able to help in any other way she would really appreciate it. To find out more about the work of Raleigh International visit their webpage https://raleighinternational.org/our-work/. You can also donate through her Just Giving page at www.justgiving. com/fundraising/abi-jervis.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The last meeting of the season was an interesting talk by Ian Everest with pictures, on Shepherds of the Southdowns. Ian presented his talk in his normal informative way, of the countryside of the Downs, the shepherds who lived there and their individual ways of looking after their flocks. He could name most of the shepherds, and showed good photos of these weather-beaten characters, who all could tell a tale or two. Concerning the husbandry of sheep, he spoke of the different types of crooks used, the drenching and shearing and the different breeds. Forgetting the traffic problems which the Town has endured for nearly a year, the Museum is still open between 10am and 12.30pm on Friday and Saturday mornings, at Blackman’s Yard (behind the Kemer Kebab take-away shop and Town Council Offices), in Market Street. In there you will find photos showing what the Town looked like in the past, and many old artefacts from the locality. Admission to the Museum is free. For further information about the Society, please contact chairman of the society, David Bourne on 01323 440359.

SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Council bosses are urging walkers to take care this summer when encountering cattle. The warning comes after a man was killed by cows in a field in Guestling earlier this month. ESCC is reminding walkers, particularly those with dogs, that the normally docile animals can become aggressive, especially when calves are present. They would like people to enjoy the countryside but take care around animals and keep as safe as possible, be sure to carry a mobile phone to call for help if necessary. Follow the advice given by the NFU and the Ramblers. Both say that cows can feel threatened by dogs and are, therefore, more likely to attack. They have issued advice to walkers: Try to avoid getting between cows and their calves, be prepared for cattle to react to your presence, especially if you have a dog with you, move quickly and quietly, and if possible walk around the herd. Keep your dog close, on a short lead, and under effective control. Remember to close gates behind you when walking through fields containing livestock. Do not hang onto your dog if you are threatened by cattle, let it go as the cattle will chase the dog and not you. Don’t put yourself at risk by walking close to cattle. Find another way round the cattle and re-join the footpath as soon as possible.

Don’t panic or run. Most cattle will stop before they reach you. If they follow just walk on quietly. The beautiful East Sussex countryside is working farmland which helps form its character and makes it such a pleasure to walk in, but with any working environment there are certain risks. It is important to anticipate contact with animals. The countryside is where farmers earn their living and produce food for us all, so there is no escaping the fact that cattle and sheep will be grazed there. It is often these activities that make landscapes like the South Downs and the Sussex Weald so attractive. Farmers understand their duty of care and that the best way to prevent accidents is to identify and minimise risk. They are also encouraged to display signs explaining to walkers how to avoid cattle-related incidents and especially how to manage dogs in the presence of livestock.

CHARITY BOOK LAUNCH: The charity is Happy Paws Puppy Rescue and the book is The Tale of Quita the Rescued Dog by local author, Sarah Padget and follows her tale of her own rescued dog. This is a charming book suitable for the 7 to 9 years age group about Quita’s journey from being a street dog in Cyprus to a loved pet now residing happily in Lower Dicker, where she now shares a home with 12-year-old Duke, another rescued retriever. The Tale of Quita the Rescued Dog touchingly highlights the sad plight of abused, unloved dogs. One day, Lukas notices a puppy trapped in a cage, all alone. It seems hungry and thirsty and has nowhere to hide from the baking sun. When Lukas sees it in the hands of some teenage boys, he decides to take action and take the poor puppy back to his mama, who always knows what to do. Will they be able to help the puppy before it’s too late? Read her story and support this worthy charity. Her Facebook page is Quita the Rescued Dog and the book is available from Southernden Books, to order from all bookshops and Amazon and is just £5.99. Look out for the sequel, coming soon.

HAILSHAM TOWN FC: Come along and support your local team on Tuesday when they play a friendly match against Borden Village at The Beaconsfield. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

ART EXHIBITION: Gallery North launches its next exhibition, entitled Scapes - Land and Sea, on Saturday July 29 and runs until September 9. The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday. It is on the corner of Vicarage Lane, opposite Prezzo.

