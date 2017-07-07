FARMERS MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to 12.30pm at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, you can collect more free tickets for the August Prize Draw. At the July and August markets you will be given a free ticket for every £10 spent at a single stall, so you will have a better chance of winning the first prize of a box of locally-produced goods from the selection at the market. The draw will take place at noon at Hailsham Farmers’ Market on Saturday August 12. We have a wide selection of meat products from traditional Sussex breeds, pre-prepared pies and cured meats. Fresh fish, raw milk, whole cakes or a choice of different slices, and The Bee People’s newly-gathered fresh spring season honey mean we have something for everyone’s taste. Grow your own with a wide range of kitchen garden (veg, soft fruit and herbs) and ornamental plants. Use our wide range of wooden planters of all types for a flexible display, or have one made to your own measurements. Park Free on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, pack your shopping straight into your car, and pop in for refreshments to the Market Café. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

ART EXHIBITION: At Gallery North tomorrow, Saturday, there is a Pop Up Art Café and meet the artists event from 10.30am to 1pm.

FOODBANK CONCERT: Support Hailsham Foodbank and come along tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm at Hailsham Parish Church there is a Summer Charity Concert (movie themed) by Harmonie Concert Band. Tickets available on the door £7 adults £3.50 children. Refreshments will be available.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: Hailsham Horticultural Society are holding their early Summer Show tomorrow, Saturday, at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road from 2pm to 5pm. There will be displays of flowers, vegetables and baking. Also some beautiful flower arrangements and paintings. Do go along and have a look.

COMMUNITY GROUPS: Are you a local community group or charity and wish to benefit from sharing experiences and ideas with other local groups? The Hailsham Community Forum is always looking for community groups, associations and charities in the area to exchange ideas, learn from each other, network and collaborate. They have speakers from voluntary services organisations, grants advisors and other charities. The group continues to build communication networks and create a louder voice with other voluntary and statutory groups. The long-term benefits of joining the Forum could be cost savings through group negotiating power with printers, suppliers, donations and local businesses, sharing resources like gazebos and tables and more. Several groups have already benefited from the forum by taking stalls at the Hailsham Street Market, collaborating to fundraise together and collectively promoting and raising awareness of their organisations. The forum meets monthly and is made up of around 30 community organisations including Hailsham Active, Hailsham Harriers, Computers for Charities, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Lions, Hailsham Choral Society, the Now! Charity, Demelza, Allotment Society, Flower Club, Healthy Walks Group and the Hailsham Foodbank. They have recently introduced a regular newsletter and speakers. If you are interested in attending contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email: enquiries@hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

SUMMER MARKET: The countdown is on to Hailsham’s Summer Market which takes place in the town centre on Saturday July 29 from 9.30am until 4pm. Further preparations for the event have been made by the Town Council’s Communities Committee in partnership with Hailsham Forward, and organisers are confident that it will be a great family event offering something for everyone. Vicarage Field will be home to the usual Saturday street market stalls selling a range of locally sourced food, as well as gifts and accessories. Harvey’s of Lewes will attend the event providing a beer tent and selling wines, and there will be an outdoor seating area and live music throughout the day from El Banda Burros and the Peter Willson Quartet. Historic Hailsham Parish Church will be open to welcome visitors and serve refreshments, and Hailsham FM will be broadcasting the event live. For further information on events organised by Hailsham Town Council for 2017, please contact Karen Giddings (during office hours) on 01323 841702 or by email: karen.giddings@hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

DIABETICS: Diabetes UK are teaming up with two of the East Sussex Better Together (ESBT) programme partners, Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG and Hastings and Rother CCG to invite local people to a meeting in July to discuss the future shape of diabetes services. They are keen to hear the views of people that use diabetes services in the area. The meeting will be held on the evening of July 10 in Eastbourne from 6.30pm to 9pm. The local CCGs are in the process of a service redesign to improve services locally for people with diabetes and really want to encourage local people to join the conversation about what they think about local diabetes care and what the future of diabetes care will look like. For instance, are you aware of Diabetes UK’s 15 Healthcare Essentials, yearly health checks which every person with diabetes should receive. Or maybe you want to report back on what is working well in your diabetes care. They really want to get a sense from local people about what the issues are locally and what they can do to overcome them in looking to shape future services for people living with diabetes. It is free to attend but you must sign up for the event, as there are limited spaces. For more information or to sign up please contact Diabetes UK South East Office by email south.east@diabetes.org.uk or telephone 01372 720148.

HOLIDAY CLUB: Freedom Leisure are now taking bookings for their Summer Holiday Club. If you don’t want to miss out, book now. There will be some great activities including, swimming, ten pin bowling, two trips to the cinema, team games, challenges and crafts. The club is open to children aged 6 to 12 years. To book, phone 01323 846755.

HAILSHAM LIONS: At last Sunday’s president changeover lunch at The Chalk Farm Hotel, John Wilders was named as Hailsham Lions’ new president, a role he will hold for one year. John is a well-respected and dedicated Lion member, and this is the second time he has undertaken the president’s role. One of his first projects will be a summer tea party at Herstmonceux village hall, where guests from neighbouring Lions clubs, will enjoy home-made sandwiches and cakes, served by members of the Hailsham Club. Entertainment will be provided by their favourite singer musician, Just George. It will be a busy year for the new president, with several projects in the pipeline to raise funds for those in need in the Hailsham locality, including the Family Fun Day on July 23. A well-known figure in the town, John Wilders is a member of several local associations and founder of Ropemaker Productions, currently providing children’s programmes for Hailsham FM.

ORGAN CLUB: On Wednesday, you will have the superb player Kevin Grunhill at the Club. Your player for the June show was the very popular Steve Hubble. It was a superb show and very much enjoyed by members. Using a Yamaha Tyros and an M-Audio controller keyboard, he stared with a very full on version of There’s a Place for Us, followed by a bouncy Come Fly with Me. Neil Diamond’s Hello Again was an inspired choice and for big band lovers, Ted Heath’s classic Hot Toddy had toes tapping. The haunting theme from Ice Castles really showed off the capabilities of the keyboards and rock ‘n’ rollers loved his At the Hop and Summer Loving from the film Grease. Steve’s introductions are superb and this showed in his version of Hers’s that Rainy Day and Misty. Some 5/8 marches included Liberty Bell of Monty Python fame. The John Dunbar theme from the fil Dances with Wolves, was followed by a lively version of The Blue Danube Waltz. The jazzy classic Splanky was just perfect and this is a song that should be heard much more often. A selection from Phantom of the Opera went down very well and his version of Duelling Banjos rounded off a truly great evening. It was not just a case of expert playing, but the choice of material was first class, there truly was something for everyone, and Steve’s playing had a delicacy and accuracy every player would all like to achieve. Well done Steve, members enjoyed every single minute.

MODELLERS CLUB: The Hailsham Modellers Club meet on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at 7.30pm in Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road. Next meeting July 14. All welcome. £3.50 each meeting. Visit www.hailsham-district-scale-model-club.org for more information.

