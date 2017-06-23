CELEBRATE HAILSHAM DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, town folk can take part in Celebrate Hailsham Day, a special event taking place in the High Street and Vicarage Field from 9am to 4pm, to toast the new-look town centre. Celebrate Hailsham Day will take place in Vicarage Field and the High Street and feature market stalls selling a range of locally sourced food, gifts and accessories. There will also be a candy floss stall to tempt visitors, as well as the local air cadets selling strawberries, cakes and Prosecco and the Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) with their smoothie bike. Various activities will take place on the day for children including face painting, balloon modelling, a tea cup ride and sensory tent. Hailsham Parish Church will hold its open church from 11am to 1pm where refreshments will be available and Hailsham FM will be at the event. Many of the town centre shops will be offering special discounts off their goods and various promotions on the day.

WHITEHOUSE FAIR: Whitehouse Primary School, Marshfoot Lane, have their Summer Extravaganza tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 2pm. Entry is 50p, children free.

CAR TREASURE HUNT: Meet at 1pm at South Road Car Park on Sunday near the bridge for a fun treasure hunt for Hailsham Twinning Association. Car share or bring your own. Entry is £5 which includes a barbecue afterwards. If you would like to register email paulinetownsend@rocketmail.com.

GILBERT AND SULLIVAN: U3A welcome guests to their talk by Laurence Leng on Tuesday in the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane from 2pm. Visitors £2.

DEMENTIA FRIENDS: There is a free training event at Prospect House, George Street on Wednesday from 10am to 11.30am. To book email healthylifestyles@sussexcommunity.org.uk or call 01273 516032.

REIKI EXPERIENCE DAY: Enjoy a relaxing and balancing treatment that aids the release of stress and tension. If you would like to find out more, call Helen on 07761 114668.

MODELLERS CLUB: Do you like building models of all sorts. Then go along to the Modellers Club at Union Corner Hall. Like-minded people meet at 7.30pm and the second and last Fridays of every month.

CATS PROTECTION FAIR: This is at the Cats Protection Adoption Centre on Sunday July 2 from noon to 3pm at 63 Marshfoot Lane. Entry is 50p or a tin of cat food. There will be stalls, raffle and refreshments.

COMMEMORATIVE FLAG: The Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Amanda O’Rawe, has raised a commemorative flag at the High Street War Memorial, in honour of Britain’s service men and women, past present and future. A special service marking the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces was held this morning, at which town councillors and local residents attended. The specially-commissioned flag will take pride of place until after British Armed Forces Day tomorrow, Saturday.

HAILSHAM DAY: Go along tomorrow, Saturday, to Vicarage Field and be sure to support Demelza who will have a Tombola and Lucky Dip. The Royal British Legion will also be there with a table hoping for your support and that Ex-service personnel and their families will find out more and want to join up. Meetings are held monthly at the Hailsham Club.

CHARITY CONCERT: On Saturday July 8 at 7.30pm at Hailsham Parish Church there is a Summer Charity Concert (movie themed) in aid of Hailsham foodbank by Harmonie Concert Band. Tickets available on the door £7 adults £3.50 children. Refreshments will be available.

MAGNIFICAT: Hailsham Choral present John Rutter’s Magnificat on Saturday July 1 including The Whispering ass, Haddow (excerpts) and other traditional English favourites. The performance starts at 7.30pm in the Civic Community Hal, Vicarage Road. Tickets are available now and cost £10 and U16s £5 from The Camera Centre, www.wegottickets.com and on the door.

HAILSHAM FUN DAY: This great event is on Sunday July 23 and is a fun day organised by Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Active. There will be regular updates and at the moment you can look forward to having a go at various sports by clubs that exist in the town including one to one training for Archery and Running and also how to run properly, 80 percent of runners get injuries through poor technique.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.