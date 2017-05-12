FARMERS MARKET: Come along to what promises to be an extremely lively Hailsham Farmers’ Market from 9am to 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday. To celebrate Love Your Local Market month they are delighted to welcome Hunter’s Moon Morris, who will regale us with their exuberant dancing and music. Hailsham FM Radio will also be in attendance so come along to help us celebrate all that’s best about local quality traceable produce and crafts. The Farmers Market is open despite the road closures, the town centre diversion takes you directly past the entrance. You can park free on site, pick your goods from the range at the stalls, pack your shopping straight into your car, and pop in for refreshments to the Market Café. All at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

GRANT AWARDS: The town council has awarded grants to a wide range of community groups that aim to introduce improved facilities, activities or projects for the benefit of the town’s residents. They are ATC 249 Millennium Squadron £500, East Sussex WRAS £500, Environment Hailsham £4,000, Friends of Demelza Hospice for Children £200, Hailsham Active £2,000, Hailsham Bonfire Society £1,000, Hailsham Choral Society £250, Hailsham Foodbank £250, Hailsham Horticultural Society £200, Now! Charity Group £750, Sussex Community Development Association £552, Hailsham Healthy Living Club Committee £298. An additional £13,287 has been awarded to the Hailsham Citizens’ Advice Bureau and £3,000 to the Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS), which continues to work hard to help pay for the upkeep of the Pavilion Cinema and Theatre.

BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: Hailsham FM Beer and Music Festival is over the May Bank Holiday weekend from May 26 to 29. Free Entry. This is another first for Hailsham. The three-day event is being held at the King’s Head, Cacklebury, where non-stop music from radio DJs and a fantastic line-up of live bands will guarantee fun for all the family. Not only will there be music, an all-day barbecue, prize raffle and music-related tombola, but Harvey’s Brewery have brewed a special Hailsham FM beer for the event. This will be served alongside 12 guest ales, four guest ciders and four Harvey’s cask beers. The itinerary over the three days will include: The 4 Blind Nuns will start the festival by performing in the evening on Friday, May 26. On Saturday, the fun begins early at 2pm with the Two Hep Cats followed by Hailsham FM DJ Sarah Appleby, and a surprise group, bringing the evening to an end. Cowboy Geoff and friends will kick off Sunday at 2pm, with a music section following until 7pm when the Howlin’ Blues bring the evening to a close. On the last day, Monday, the Stray Dogs will be on stage at 2pm, followed by Hailsham FM DJ Simon Herbert, and the Coldshot group rounding off the bank holiday Festival. For more information phone 01323 440 447, or visit www.hailshamfm.uk and www.kingsheadcacklebury.co.uk.

COMPUTERS FOR CHARITIES: Photos, email addresses wanted. It happens to us all and yes at Computers for Charities, catastrophe has struck hard with the loss of much data. Photos of the charity and all email contacts have been lost. If you can help us rebuild from anything you might have please get in touch or of course email. simon@computersforcharities.org. Thank you.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The April meeting Barry Saunders educated members in the working and playing of vintage Penny Slot Machines from the 1870’s, through the years to the 1970’s, when decimalisation put paid to the old One Penny (1d). Charles Fey invented a machine in the 1880’s, which was followed by others, and playing the machines became a large pastime in the days long before television. Another manufacturer called Bryans, produced especially good machines, which along with some others, are very collectable today. Depending on the type of slot machine, you could, if lucky, win back a few pennies, or alternatively, sweets, novelty items or toys, or even a cigarette. The penny coin had quite an interesting history such as for the old public toilets, entered by a penny in the slot on the door. Hence the phrase, spending a penny. Examples of different vintage pennies, and several original machines were shown for close inspection after the talk.

HAILSHAM MUSEUM: The Museum at Blackmans Yard, behind the Kemer Kebab shop in Market Street, is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 12.30pm until the end of September.

FREE GARDENING PROJECT: Now! Charity Group Ltd is thrilled to announce their free Gardening Project thanks to Tesco plc Bags of Help funding. The charity believe that running gardening workshops will allow them to reach out to more isolated people in the community and support them to connect with others and improve their wellbeing. The free gardening workshops run every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 9am and 4pm and they are available for anyone over 18 years to join. Stay as long as you like or just drop in for an hour. For more information call Sophie on 01323 887199 or email Sophie@nowcharity.org.uk or visit www.nowcharity.org.uk.

CELEBRATING HAILSHAM: The countdown is on to the Celebrating Hailsham Day event which takes place in the town centre on Saturday June 24 celebrates the completion of most of the Hailsham town centre roadworks. Local businesses and organisers hope for a great family event offering something for everyone in Vicarage Field and the High Street with market stalls, candy floss stall, strawberries, cakes and Prosecco and the smoothie bike. There will also be face painting, balloon modelling, a tea cup ride, sensory tent and Hailsham FM. Many of the town centre shops will be offering discounts on their goods with special promotions on the day.

LUNCH CLUB: If you haven’t been before, many Organ Club members get together on the first Monday of each month (second Monday if there is a Bank Holiday) to enjoy a social lunch at the King’s Head, Horsebridge and as a club fundraiser, a tiny surcharge of £1 a head goes towards club funds. If you would like to join them for the next lunch phone 01323 762411 for details.

U3A: There are many groups to go along to under the U3A umbrella. The Discussion Group have recently covered addictions, a very revealing discussion, and for some reason everyone seemed to be in high spirits, although this did not distract from discussing the very serious issues of addictions to alcohol, drugs, and many other aspects. They also discussed retirement and looked at the impact of the ever changing retirement dates, what people do with themselves and how sometimes the sudden change from the working environment takes a bit of adjustment. Some become unpaid child-minders, others are exploring new places with the use of their bus passes. If you would like to become a member of U3A and enjoy everything from chess to dog walking amongst many others, contact Sue on 844279.

RAMBLERS: On Wednesday ramblers will be discovering the Secret Lanes of Lower Dicker 5.5 miles with Eileen and Tom 848997. The shorter walk that day with Barcombe to Anchor 2 miles with Nobby 440624. Please ring the walk leaders for details if you would like to go along.

FREE TENNIS: Hailsham Tennis Club have their open day on Sunday. Visit www.lta.org.uk.gbtw for more information.

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT: The town council meets on Tuesday at the Fleur de Lys meeting room at the town council offices from 6.30pm. This meeting is open to press and public but you should check the website for updates and agenda. The public have 15 minutes at the beginning of the meeting in which to address the members.

DEANLAND JAZZ CLUB: All welcome on Tuesday at the Inn on the Park, Deanland Road, Golden Cross from 7.30pm for 8pm. Tickets available on the door are £8. There is ample parking, dance floor, raffle, guest ales and food. On this occasion members will be entertained by the Assorted Nuts band.

FLOWER CLUB: On Wednesday Sarah Page will be giving a talk on The History of Making of Sussex Trugs at 7.30pm in the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. Entry for non-members £5. All welcome.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLANNING: The town council meets on Thursday at the Fleur de Lys meeting room at the Town Council offices from 7pm. This meeting is open to press and public but you should check the website for updates and agenda. The public have 15 minutes at the beginning of the meeting in which to address the members.

MEMORY WORKOUT: Crafty Annie will be at Dippy Doodahs in Hailsham High Street next Friday, May 19, for a memory workout workshop for people with early stage dementia and family and friends. Book in Dippy’s.

BONFIRE BINGO: Go along on Friday May 19 for a fun evening with tea, raffle and fun with cash prizes from 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. I went last month and won twice, it would have been a third if I hadn’t missed a line. You could be a winner too and so could Hailsham Bonfire Society who are fundraising for this year’s firework extravaganza in October.

