COMMUNITY GROUPS: The Hailsham Community Forum meets on Tuesday at St Mary’s Church lounge at 6.30pm. You are welcome to come along and represent your group and exchange ideas, problems solve and celebrate success. The speaker this month is Janet McInnes to talk about putting together the Vitality Villages Directory for Herstmonceux. A publication which lists and promotes the village’s groups and regular events. Future speakers are Simon Rooksby from Computers for Charities and Grants Advisors from Wealden District Council and providers of unusual attractions at fundraising events. If you would like to go on the email list please contact Michelle Hagger at Hailsham Town Council.

HEARING BUS: For free information and advice, this service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing offers equipment demos, hearing tests, and has disabled access. It will be in Tesco Car Park, North Street between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Monday.

ORGAN CLUB: Mr ‘Wow’ factor, who is the brilliant John Cooper will be entertaining members at the Charles Hunt Centre on Wednesday at 7.30pm. All welcome.

GIVE BLOOD: There is a Blood Donors session today, Friday, at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. There are limited walk-in appointments so advice is to book if you can on 0300 123 23 23 or at www.blood.co.uk. The slots are between 1.30 and 4pm or 5pm to 7.30pm.

BATTLE OF THE BRAINS: This Bonfire Society Fundraiser is at the Charles Hunt Centre on Friday May 12. Please book your team in at £6 per head which includes Ploughmans and cake, on 01323 441514.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Our projected digital images, Photographer of the Year, competition was held this evening with judge Paul Dunmall, CPAGB. As there were 114 images from 19 photographers, Paul was unable to comment on them all but chose two from each set (6 in each) to talk about. The idea of the competition is to show versatility and is achieved by providing no more than one image from six different subject categories. The winners were: 1, Janice Payne; 2, Gay Biddlecombe; 3, Louise Pemberton. Highly Commended Bob Sherrard, Alan Bousfield and Janet Monk.

CRICKET FOR GIRLS: There is eight weeks free cricket coaching available for girls aged 8 years plus at Hailsham Cricket Club. This is a great opportunity to learn a new sport or improve on existing skills in cricket. Free coaching from a Sussex CCC female coach between 5.30pm and 6.30pm at the Recreation Ground, Western Road starting on May 10. For more information call Rob on 07980 146841 or email wilko27@hotmail.co.uk.

CONFUSIONS: Between May 18 and 20 at 7.30pm each evening and a matinee Saturday at 2.30pm, Hailsham Theatres present these five short plays by Alan Ayckbourn, which range from a devoted and isolated mother, to her unfaithful travelling salesman husband, through a solicitous waiter to well-heeled and an utterly shambolic garden fete, human frailty is laid bare, as one hilarious situation after another unfolds. From high farce to poignant observation; the laughs, however, dark, keep coming. If you want to join in the laughter get your tickets now from Hailsham Pavilion Box Office, George street, on 841414 or online at pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

SPRING FAIR: On Sunday Cats Protection have their Spring Fair at 63 Marshfoot Lane, from noon to 3pm. There will be refreshments, stalls and raffle. Entry is 50p or a tin of cat food.

ANNE OF CLEVES HOUSE: This is the subject of a talk by Joanna Wilkins to the Historical Society on Wednesday at 7.30pm at the Methodist Church, High Street. All welcome. Visitors £2.50.

