PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: The society welcomed Kirsty Ralfs to judge the 2017 projected digital images final. Beginners: 1, Raindrops aren’t falling on my head by Linda Busby and winner of the Swallow Cup, the composition of umbrellas having good control of exposure and sharpness. 2, Keeping in touch by Dee McNabb, an image of a period musician with his mobile phone giving a touch of humour. 3, The Eye at night, with the illuminated pods of the London Eye creating a prominent graphic image. Intermediate: 1, and the Sussex Shield, Everest base camp by moonlight by Alan Pearce. The combination of illuminated snow, glow from within the tents, clouds and pin points of light from stars in the dark sky made this a stand-out winner. 2, Watching and Waiting by David Philips, a kingfisher perched on a lichen covered branch that had all the attributes of a good natural history image with sharpness, eye highlight and separation from the background. 3, Getting away from it by Alan Pearce, an exotic beach scene that could hold its own with any holiday brochure photograph. Advance: 1, and the Albert Hillman Trophy Seeing colours of the Atacama by Peggy McKenzie. A landscape image that had excellent control of light that drew the eye into the picture and the all important group of people to provide scale. 2, Cowslips - Primula veris by Janice Payne ARPS, an atmospheric, misty image with sparkling dew drops. 3, Lisianthus by Janet Monk, a beautifully sharp flower portrait with complementary background. Highly commended: Eileen James, Peggy McKenzie, Sean Keen, Janice Payne, Ray Beckwith and Alan Bousfield. Chairman, David Mills thanked Kirsty for her considered and constructive comments and congratulated all the members whose photography had made the evening one of quality, variety and interest.

ANZAC DAY SERVICE: The Anzac Day Commemoration Service is to be held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday from 10.45am and organised by Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch. A parade of ex-service and other local organisations will commence from the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field at 10.30am, proceeding north along Vicarage Lane and along the High Street towards the war memorial, where the service will take place. If any organisation or member of the public wish to obtain a wreath, cross or posy to lay at this service, please contact Mike Weller (Chairman, Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch) on 01323 440749.

TWINNING QUIZ: Book your tickets for a quiz tomorrow, Saturday, with supper for just £8 at paulinetownsend@rocketmail.com. Teams of six in the Charles Hunt Centre from 7pm. Prizes for winners and losers.

SHOPFRONTS: Several businesses in Hailsham have benefited from making improvements to their shopfronts and Town Council is encouraging more to do the same to help towards regenerating the town centre. Improvements to shopfronts in recent months include Vicarage Field, the Quintins Centre, and currently the Homely Maid, and the Station Road, South Road and North Street junction. Hailsham Forward has set shopfront improvements as a priority for the revitalisation of the town centre, with clean and tidy exteriors not only serving positively to enhance the appearance of the High Street, but as an essential contributor of future retail health in the town.

KIDNEY TRUST QUIZ: Hailsham Flower Club are hosting a quiz night tomorrow, Saturday, in aid of the Sussex Kidney Trust. Doors open 7pm for 7.30 start at Grovelands School. Tickets £10 can be booked on 842222. Tables of six, bring your own drinks/nibbles.

U3A: On Tuesday there is a talk on the Houses of Parliament. Kevin Gordon. Please note change of venue on this occasion to St Mary’s Parish Church (not the usual Civic Community Hall). From 2pm arrival for tea and a 2.30pm start. Non-members welcome.

FILM POSTER AUCTION: This is tomorrow, Saturday, at The Pavilion, George Street from 10am to noon. Come and bid for a souvenir of a favourite film. Refreshments by donation. All proceeds to HOPS.

GALLERY NORTH: Please take the time to visit the latest exhibition at Gallery North. Waterweek, the exhibition runs until April 22 then Alchemy starts on April 29, featuring textiles, glass work, sculpture and other visual arts.

ART TRAIL: You will soon be able to register to take part in this year’s Art Trail in Hailsham (part of the annual Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture). The festival dates are September 14 to 24 and venues can be open at any time within that period. Please ‘Like’ the Art Trail Facebook page to receive updates about how to take part and to link up with other artists and venues.

