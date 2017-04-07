FESTIVAL OF ARTS AND CULTURE: The next committee meeting for the Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture (September 14 to 24) is on Tuesday, so if you would like to be involved or have any suggestions, please get in touch by email at hailshamartsfestival@gmail.com. You will soon be able to register to take part in this year’s Art Trail. Venues can be open at any time within that period. Please like the Art Trail Facebook page to receive updates about how to take part and to link up with other artists and venues.

HEALTH WALK: On Thursday meeting up at the War Memorial in the town centre at 10.30am for a leisurely stroll of about one hour around the town. All welcome and very suitable for people with health challenges. There are leaders front and back so no one gets left behind. Free, just turn up.

FREE CHORAL CONCERT: For Easter this year Hailsham Choral will be performing Stainer’s sacred oratorio The Crucifixion on Good Friday April 14, in Hailsham Parish Church at 7pm. This is a deeply felt religious work which includes the famous chorus God So Loved the World. The meditative nature of the work reflects Stainer’s deep faith, and there are opportunities for Congregational singing, as it is interspersed with hymns, some of which have become well-known, independently of the oratorio. Hailsham Choral is very pleased to welcome guest accompanist, Will Hancox. Musical director Jozik Kotz will conduct and the soloists are members of the choir. The concert is free with a retiring collection. More details on the Hailsham Choral website: http://www.hailshamchoral.org/.

FARMERS MARKET: From 9am to 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, Hailsham Farmers’ Market will be at the Cattle Market Site on Market Street with local quality traceable produce and crafts. Carol’s Confections are back with a selection of cakes including traditional Simnel cake for Easter. Choose a slice from the different varieties on offer, or buy a whole cake to share for a special occasion. Jill Weller will be offering individually made cards to send Easter greetings to all ages. To continue the Easter theme, we will be having an Easter Hunt where children of all ages can find the Easter images hidden on the stalls and perhaps win a prize. Wallace Plants will have‎ new season vegetable plants, including cabbages, lettuces, kale, broad beans, peas as well as the first of the new season herb plants with parsley, dill, coriander and rocket. Come along to browse the stalls and buy from the wide range of best quality meat, fresh fish and other produce will be available for you to browse and buy. The Market is open despite the road closures, the town centre diversion takes you directly past the entrance, you can park free on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, pack your shopping straight into your car, and pop in for refreshments to the Market Café. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailsham farmersmarket.co.uk.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Last week members enjoyed the end of season print finals judged by David Eastley LRPS. The results of the Pavilion Cup (Beginners) were: 1, Halina Martin for No Hand Signals. David said the composition was really good and although out of focus it worked well with the subject of the cyclist in the rain. 2, Judy Gozno, for Out on a Limb, a simple but interesting photo and excellent composition. 3, Halina Martin for Deep in Thought, good composition, very sharp and telling a story. The results of the Keith Donald Shield (Intermediate): 1, Rob Shepherd, White Rose-Red Stamens. David loved the soft lighting and thought it was an excellent photo. 2, Bryony Bruce, The Church in Budir, which David felt captured great atmosphere. 3, Rob Shepherd, Autumn Colours. Another still life where the colour worked well with good even lighting. Highly Commended: Martin Rumary, Morning Light, and Graham Willkinson, The Great Wall. Founders Cup (Advanced): 1, Alan Bousfield, Red Eyed Tree Frog, which David said was a stunning piece of photography, great detail and exposure. 2, Gay Biddlecombe, Light on the Cullins, a lovely scene which had captured excellent light on a cloudy day. 3, Janice Payne with Marked with Red, a really good image with lovely movement. Highly Commended: Liz Scott with Attitude, Michael Sales with Night Train and Alan Bousfield with Brimstone. Chairman David Mills, congratulated every member whose photos had won into the final and thanked David Eastley for doing such a magnificent job of judging. On Saturday members enjoyed a club trip to Chichester organised by Pam Maclay, to see the Focus Group Photographic Exhibition. Members also visited the Novium Museum to see the Tim Peake Exhibition and Cathedral. The day ended with a short visit to Bosham Village. The lovely sunny weather made an excellent day even more special.

CRICKET FORCE: Massive thanks to everyone that helped out at NWCF 2017 and made it such a huge success. The day was a big club day and has enabled us to be ready for the 2017 season. Many thanks to all those local companies that contributed with goods: IQ Builders Merchants, Waitrose, Travis Perkins, Town and Country Tree Services and Jewsons. The members who turned up and were part of the wonderful day worked really hard on all areas of the ground and have made the place look superb before the season starts. Thanks to all involved. Outdoor training starts on Tuesday for seniors and every Wednesday for the juniors (boys and girls 4 to 19 years). For more details please get in contact 07980146841 / hailshamcc@outlook.com.

RACE NIGHT: Support Hailsham Cricket Club and have a great and fun evening out by going along to their fundraising event at the Hailsham Memorial Institute, Western Road tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm.

LADIES WHO LATTE: This is a business networking group which will next be held on Tuesday at the Boship Lions Hotel at Lower Dicker. The event is free, but please take £3 for coffee, and book your place at http://hailshamlwl.eventbrite.co.uk.

VINTAGE PENNY MACHINES: This is the subject being presented by Barry Saunders at the Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society on Wednesday at Hailsham Methodist Church (opposite the Grenadier) at 7.30pm. Visitors welcome.

ORGAN CLUB: On Wednesday, the very talented Phil Brown will be performing for your entertainment at the Charles Hunt Centre at 7.30pm. All welcome.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: This is on Thursday and is for a representative of any local groups, club, society or other organisation to come along, network, exchange views, enjoy speakers relevant to fundraising, getting help, attracting new members and volunteers and much more. At this meeting, Fiona Morton from the Voluntary Services Bureau, 3VA, based in Eastbourne will be coming along to talk to the group about recruiting and retaining volunteers. The meetings are held monthly in the St Mary’s Church Lounge at 6.30pm. Many local groups are represented and if you would like to come along, just turn up or contact Michelle Hagger at Hailsham Town Council offices on 01323 841702 to register your interest and get on the mailing list.

ROPEMAKERS WI: The third meeting of the newly named, Ropemakers WI is on Thursday at 7.30pm in the Charles Hunt Centre. The group is very well supported with over 70 people enthusiastically turning up to join last month. Membership is £39 per year but do come along and see what it is all about and you will be made very welcome.

GIVE BLOOD: At the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane on Monday 17th, there are limited walk-in appointments but if you would like to be sure of your place book on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk. Slots are between 1.30 and 4pm or 5pm to 7.30pm.

