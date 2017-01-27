GREASE AT HCC: Absolutely outstanding performances across the board. This was the unanimous opinion of everyone who was lucky enough to get tickets to see this production by the students of Hailsham Community College over five sold out performances last week. After the first performance, social media was buzzing and as a result the Saturday afternoon performance, which was the only one left with tickets, had queues at the door. Following the successes of productions On One Day in 2011 and Madhouse in 2015 the cast and crew responded brilliantly to the demands of staging the full version of Grease which has been in rehearsal since September. Casting was spot-on, the stage crew, set, props, costumes and choreography were marvellous. The Technical Crew - Team Doug, ensured atmosphere. All with the most excellent live music band. The entire production team and performers are to be congratulated and with a standing ovation on the final night, HCC drama teachers Mrs Dabernig (Directing) and Mr Dabernig (Producer) can be so proud of pulling it all together and bringing the best out of every performer. Well done everybody.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: This week members had the pleasure of the Chairman’s Evening. David Mills ARPS, predominantly a black and white photographer, showed a number of his prints taken in Wales, Scotland, Southern Ireland, Birmingham, Bournemouth, USA and Canada. David compared some with a colour version so members could decide which they preferred. His subjects were vastly different, from landscape to urban type photography. The second half of the evening David had put together some audio visuals with amazing photography; and music suiting the mood and locality of the pictures. A great evening showing the work of a very talented photographer. John Deller LRPS, vice-chairman of the club thanked David for such an enjoyable evening.

ORGAN CLUB LUNCHES: If you have not been before, a large number of Organ Club members get together on the first Monday of each month (second Monday if there is a Bank Holiday) to enjoy a social lunch at the King’s Head at Horsebridge (north end of Hailsham) and it also serves as a club fundraiser as a tiny surcharge of £1 a head goes towards club funds. The next lunch club meets on February 6. If you are interested in joining them call Charles on 01323 762411. The next Organ Club event is on Wednesday February 8 at the Charles Hunt Centre. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm for an evening of music and mirth from Tony Stace. Visitors welcome.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: Are you a local community group or charity and wish to benefit from sharing experiences and ideas with other local groups? The Hailsham Community Forum is looking to expand its membership and is open to all community groups, associations and charities in the area, to help build a better communication network and create a louder voice between them and other voluntary and statutory groups. The forum meets monthly and currently consists of around 30 community organisations. The next meeting is at 6.30pm on Thursday February 9 at the Hailsham Parish Church lounge. A meeting is also scheduled for Wednesday March 8. If you are interested in attending contact Michelle Hagger at Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email: michelle.hagger@hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

HOLIDAY CLUB: The February half term is fast approaching. Give your children a half term to remember with Freedom Leisure’s fun filled holiday club. They can take part in several activities including ten pin bowling, trip to the cinema, team games, arts and crafts. The clubs are open to children aged 6 to 12 years. Bookings can be made now on 01323 846755.

DEMELZA: The Hailsham fundraising team for Demelza put in a final spurt before Christmas, and dressed up in their familiar clown outfits for many of the events. Two of the volunteers swam in the Eastbourne Lions Swimathon in November, raising a cracking £249 between them (30 percent goes to The Lions, the rest to Demelza), they then went on to do bag-packing at the checkouts at ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne for two days, raising £953. Following this there were bucket collections at Tesco in both Uckfield and Hailsham, and further bag-packing at ESK in Hastings. The Friends group had passed funds over to the Charity earlier in the year, but with this final effort they were able to present them with a further £2k.

Plans are already in place for several events in 2017, including the Heffle Cuckoo Fair (April 22), the Prom in the Park, Hailsham (June 9) and an Open Garden in Cowbeech (July 21). Lots more fun things will fill in the gaps, and they hope to bring back the Electric Beatles again to the Hailsham Festival in September, so watch out for more news. Anyone interested in volunteering for Demelza in Hailsham should contact Pam (01323 844020) or Sue (01323 840797).

