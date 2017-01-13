FARMERS MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to 12.30pm Hailsham Farmers Market will be at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street with local quality traceable produce and crafts. Start the New Year by ensuring you get the best local produce to help with a healthy diet. All meat sold at the market is raised by the producers selling there, who are happy to tell you about the upbringing and care of their animals. Beeswax hand and skin creams can help in the natural treatment of various skin complaints. Handmade wood items make the most of timber from the local environment. Come along to the Farmers’ Market to support your local farmers and craftspeople. Park free on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, pack your shopping straight into your car, and pop in for refreshments to the Market Café. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

SOUTH PACIFIC: Tomorrow, Saturday, at The Pavilion, George Street this romantic film is set on a Pacific Island during World War II and includes memorable songs such as Some Enchanted Evening, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, There is Nothing Like a Dame and Bali Hai. Performances at 2.30pm and 7.45pm. Tickets £7 (concessions and children £5.50) available from The Pavilion box office on 01323 841414 or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

ST MARY’S: This week events start today and all Fridays: 9.30am to noon The Bite In. Saturday: 7pm Youth Zone. Sunday 8am Holy Communion (BCP) Serving Jesus with joy, served by Jesus, Mark 10; 35-45, 10.30am Holy Communion with crèche and children’s groups (as for 8am), Evening Prayer, Grace greater than our sin, 2 Samuel 12; 1-31 21.Monday 7.30pm Bellringing practice. Tuesday 9.30am to 11am Oasis, 3.15pm to 5pm Pulse, 7.30pm to 8.45pm Youth Band. Wednesday 10am to noon Creative Craft Group, 2pm to 3.30pm Crafty Companions, 7.30pm SALT, 7.45pm to 9pm Meet and Pray. Thursday 9.30am to 11.30am ABC Playgroup, 7.30pm TNT Group.

GLENEAGLES RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Sunday February 19 is Gleneagles Residents Association AGM starting at 2.30pm in the hall at Grovelands school. All members welcome, non-members can join on the day for a single fee of £10 per household. Enquiries to 846460.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: The first meeting of the year was President’s Evening. Pat Broad, ARPS, EFIAP, President of HPS, kindly supplied plenty of food and drink which gave a Party feeling to the New Year’s first meeting. Pat showed parts of her life in photos from where she was born and lived in Devon as a child, through to learning to fly and glide with her husband Ron. There were a few mishaps along the way shown in photos and drawings which brought a smile to every face. The second half of the evening Pat showed in Audio Visual form her photography and some of Hugh Milsom’s, taken during visits across the world including Iceland, Yellow Stone Park and other photographic group trips. Members were treated to an amazing array of photography. A great start to 2017 and the Club would like to thank Pat for her generosity and a great photographic evening.

YOUNG PEOPLE: Hailsham Town Council’s youth services continue to benefit young people aged 12 to 17, providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities throughout the year at the Friday Night Project (FNP. A variety of activities have been planned in the coming months including dryslope skiing and soft-play at Knockhatch Centre (skiing lessons for beginners available) and ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure, as well as abseiling and zip wire at the PGL Centre in Windmill Hill, trampolining at Urban Jump in Heathfield and a trip to Thorpe Park this spring. For further details, including bookings and programmes, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702. Alternatively, visit www.squareyouthcafe.com or www.hailshamyc .org for more information.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Hailsham Town Council invites local residents to attend a public meeting to discuss and find out more about the progress of the Hailsham Neighbourhood Development Plan, which takes place at the Hailsham East Centre in Vega Close on Thursday February 9, from 6.45pm. The meeting will explain more about the neighbourhood planning process, including recent achievements and explore how the Town Council and local residents can take it forward successfully. Short presentations will be given on the Hailsham Neighbourhood Planning Team’s recent work, public consultations and other activities and there will be an opportunity for residents to ask Team members any questions about the way forward with the Plan. The event will also include various interactive exercises to help determine the key priorities regarding future development, taking into consideration infrastructure, design, traffic and transport, services and local environment. For more information on the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan visit the Town Council website: www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/neighbourhood-planning/

100 YEARS AGO: In January 1917 Rev F C Harvey wrote: Dear Friends, The War has now run its dreadful course for 29 months. The enemy has made suggestions which have the appearance of a ‘Ballon d’ Essai’ or a feather thrown up to see which way the wind blows. Notes and Comments: ‘Another flag day’. Yes indeed, but for one of the most deserving of support, namely, Lord Roberts’ Memorial Workshops for our Disabled Soldiers and Sailors at Brighton. These men have willingly sacrificed themselves for us at Hailsham, let us rise to the occasion and do our level best to show our gratitude to them by giving liberally to the different collectors, who all day, wet or fine, will ask for kind help on January 17th, 1917.

Capt Porter, well known here, is now at Dar el Salaam, German, now British, East Africa. He is in command of 500 BWI men and 17 officers, and writes a very interesting letter, which Miss Moore let us see, of our doings. The German is driven down to the Swamps in the South Eastern Corner, which it is hoped will soon be clear of him.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.