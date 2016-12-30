CHURCH SERVICES: The St Marys Hailsham Parish Church services. Sunday 1 January 8am Holy Communion 10.30 am All Age Special for a New Year.

HAILSHAM FM: Hailsham’s own radio station will also be broadcasting all day online during this week lto Sunday (1 January), providing a selection of programmes covering most music genres, plus listener participation shows. Details can be found on the same website or their Facebook page. Meanwhile, everyone at Hailsham FM would like to take this opportunity to wish their listeners, and readers of this paper, a healthy and happy 2017. Stay tuned for exciting times ahead.

STREET MARKET: The regular street market selling locally produced items and unique gifts is to reopen for the New Year on Saturday 7 January following a break after the festive period. Hailsham Street Market stalls will be in Vicarage Field from 8.30am to 3pm every Saturday.

SOUTH PACIFIC: Banish the January blues by coming to see the Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) presentation of the 1958 film musical, South Pacific, at The Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham, on Saturday, January 14. Starring Rossano Brazzi, Mitzi Gaynor, John Kerr and Juanita Hall, the film is set on a Pacific Island during World War II and tells the story of the romance between Nellie Forbush, a young nurse far away from her small American home town, and a mature French planter who’s about to undertake a dangerous mission.

The film contains some of the most memorable songs in Hollywood musical history including Some Enchanted Evening, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, There is Nothing Like a Dame and Bali Hai. There are two performances, at 2.30 pm and 7.45 pm, with the doors opening at 2.15 pm and 7.30 pm respectively. Tickets cost £7 (concessions and children £5.50) with 10% discount for HOPS members. They are available from The Pavilion box office on 01323 841414 or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk. HOPS is a charity that raises funds for the maintenance and refurbishment of The Pavilion, Hailsham’s independent cinema and live events venue.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The next meeting will be on Wednesday 11 January and is entitled Ropemakers and Railway. Hailsham has been known for its ropemaking skills for over 200 years. During the days of CB Radio, Hailsham was known as Stringtown. This presentation is by Society member, Paul Endersby, and is at the Methodist Church Hall, High Street, Hailsham, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. All welcome. Visitors £2.50. The last meeting of 2016 was a full house, with a good number of visitors attending. Richard Goldsmith had collated pictures of Hailsham spanning 150 years - some from the Baker collection, some of his own and pictures from other sources.

It showed what Hailsham was like, what buildings have been demolished, and in some cases, what hideous buildings have taken their place. An interesting and informative evening. Membership is now due. Annual subscription £14. Chairman David Bourne (01323) 440359.

TOWN COUNCIL HOURS: The Offices in Market Street re-open at 9am on Tuesday 3 January. The Square Youth Café is closed until Tuesday 3 January. Information on all Town Council services can be found via www.hailshamtc.gov.uk in addition to on the noticeboards located in Vicarage Field and the Town Council offices in Market Street. Please note the Town Council will operate its 24-hour emergency phone line for residents during the Christmas holidays, to report damage to or request an urgent repair for Town Council maintained buildings and grounds only. The number to call is 07743 763923.

HAILSHAM LIONS: Monthly meeting at Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, BN27 1BG. Start 7.30pm. New members welcome. Phone 0845 833 9828 (local).

