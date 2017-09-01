FESTIVAL OF COLOUR: The Bishopstone Village Festival of Colour incorporating the Bishopstone Horticultural and Produce Show is tomorrow, Saturday, 1pm to 6pm on the village green and in Bishopstone Parish Hall respectively. This event will be opened by Baroness Floella Benjamin OBE. There will be lots of produce and craft stalls, refreshments, a children’s play and games area, accompanied by the Worthing Steel Band. The Bishopstone Horticultural and Produce Show entry forms are now available at Angies Newsagents, Claremont, and St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone, or via email: mapsue@gmail.com

ARTWAVE AT DRIFTWOOD: Will be open 11am to 5pm tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday and at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone. Proceeds from refreshments and raffle are in aid of a Macmillan charity.

COFFEE MORNING: The next Bishopstone Community Coffee Morning will be on Friday September 29, no charge for good company, coffee and cakes in the Parish Hall from 10.30am to noon. All welcome and the coffee ladies look forward to seeing the regulars and hopefully some newcomers.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

