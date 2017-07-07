SEA SUNDAY: Sea Sunday and Civic Service on Sunday July 9, at St Andrew’s Church 10.15am Sea Sunday. 6pm Civic Service for the Mayor Linda Wallraven. Refreshments will be available after each service in Bishopstone Parish Hall.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is from 10am to noon on Sunday July 16. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

COOK BOOK: The Bishopstone Cook Book needs your recipe by August 1. Please email or post the full recipe for a starter, main course, pudding, jam, chutney, cocktail or cake and say why you like it so much. Email: mapsue@gmail.com Post: Vine Cottage, 124 Bishopstone, Seaford BN25 2UF. Proceeds from the cookbook will go towards the village church.

BISHOPSTONE FETE: Is on Saturday, August 5. Please contact Jane Lucy if you would like to help. Please think of the plant stall if you are splitting plants or have seeds/seedlings to spare.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.