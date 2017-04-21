EASTER MUSIC: At St Andrew’s Church tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm. The Bishop’s Consort will be singing to music by Tallis, Taverner, Sheppard, and Vaughan Williams. The Bishop’s Consort is a chamber choir that performs repertoire from the 17th Century to the present day. Its singers met as choral scholars in the choirs of Trinity, Girton and Selwyn colleges, Cambridge, and Merton College, Oxford. They are members of various acclaimed London choirs including the Cantus Ensemble, the London Philharmonic Chorus, the Lacock Scholars and the choir of St Cyprian’s Church in Clarence Gate. Tickets cost £10, including refreshments, and are available from Churchwardens, Jim Taylor and Newberry Tully, Estate Agents.

VILLAGE FAIR: Bishopstone Village Fair is on Saturday, April 29 at noon to 4pm. Contributions for all the stalls, including cakes and plants, would be welcome on Friday, April 28 or on the day.

COFFEE MORNING: There will not be a Bishopstone Parish Hall coffee morning at the end of April.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

