EASTER SERVICES: At St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone. Maunday Thursday, 7.30pm Eucharist of the Last Supper and Vigil 8.30pm to 10pm. Good Friday, Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Holy Saturday Night, 7.30pm, Lighting of the New Fire, Renewal of Baptismal Vows and First Eucharist of Easter. Easter Day, 8am Said Eucharist and 10.15am Sung Eucharist.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday April 16 from 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

EASTER MUSIC: At St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, April 22, at 7pm. The Bishop’s Consort will be singing to music by Tallis, Taverner, Sheppard, and Vaughan Williams. Tickets cost £10, including refreshments, and are available from churchwardens, Jim Taylor and Newberry Tully, Estate Agents.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

