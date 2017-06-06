HELLO JUNE ‘Spring being a tough act to follow God invented June’ or so they say. Arthur Conan Doyle said ‘Oh what a lovely thing a rose is’ and the roses around the village are blooming, we seem to have every variety here and with the humidity last week the air hung heavy with their fragrance. Our own roses are causing a stir with many stopping to smell, this year the shepherd has introduced a pay per whiff scheme, payment being to dehead where needed, you are welcome to take the petals home or scatter them around the base.

FLORAL ART & BOOKISHNESS. To celebrate the flower festival (June 16th to June 19th) Much Ado books have commissioned artist Keith Pettit to create a new sculpture, turning the outside of the shop into a Shakespearean-style book bower fit for Titania & Oberon. There will be a glorious floral display and a pop up shop in the barn - June 16th to 18th with artist Merle Hunt and her handmade floral cards and art. Merle and her sister Abra will also be demonstrating floral wreath painting and pen techniques at noon and 2pm.

ALFRISTON IN BLOOM The Alfriston & Lullington Churches Flower Festival is set and Parishioners of ‘The Cathedral of the Downs’, St. Andrew’s, Alfriston and Lullington’s The Church of the Good Shepherd are working hard to organize their two Flower Festivals for the weekend 16th – 19th June. Lullington, the smallest working church in the county will be celebrating ‘LULLINGTON LIFE at the GOOD SHEPHERD’ in a church that has been standing on the side of the South Downs since the 13th century.

St .Andrew’s theme of ‘VILLAGE Life’ will be illustrated by 25 village groups each producing a floral arrangement incorporating accessories showcasing their activities such as the Cricket Club – stumps, ball and bat. This will be a very different and unusual show for visitors. Lunches and teas will be available every day at both churches and there will be a variety of stalls. Alfriston village will be especially colourful that weekend thanks to local traders and residents who are planning floral decorations throughout the village. It is not too late to get involved but please do put the dates in your diary. There will be something for everyone throughout the village.

VILLAGE REVUE as many know there is not going to be an August Bank Holiday Festival weekend however that does not mean that there will not be an evening of madness to revue village Life. The Alfriston Players, an eclectic mix of villagers and talent will be putting on an evening of sketches at AWMH on Saturday 24th June. The usual riotous evening is guaranteed. More details will be available soon regarding tickets.

MIDSUMMER MADNESS King Henry VIII will be popping along to the annual Alfriston & Cuckmere Valley Historical Society Mid Summer event Thursday 22nd June from 7pm, AWMH. Henry VIII (also known as Tony Harris) will be discussing his quest for an heir and the wives who were caught up in the quest. Prior to this there will be a summer buffet and drinks. Booking is essential and tickets can be found at Steamer Trading 01323 870055 price £15. There will be a cash bar

ANGLO FRENCH RELATIONS This weekend the Tricolour will be flying high as we welcome back 42 of our friends from Veules Les Rose including the mayor. An action packed weekend is promised including a guided walk up on the downs, a sussex pub lunch, an evening supper with dancing and music and a Sunday lunch at Deans Place with a ‘friendly’ Boules tournament on their recently refurbished Boules court.

SUSSEX DAY Our French friends will enjoy an early celebration of all things Sussex, we have to wait until June 10th between 12 & 4. The Tye will host this family fun day and celebration of Sussex. There are some fantastic stalls, performances and entertainment confirmed. It will have all the fun of the fair and opportunities to win some fabulous family prizes.

HAPPY GROWING June 10th is also the day for the Cuckmere Valley Horticultural Society early show and this will be open during Sussex day and is an opportunity to see some fine locally grown Sussex produce. If you believe you have green fingers and would like to join the Society please do contact them.

BARROWS, BELFRIES & BOGARDE there is a lot going on at The Clergy House and if you haven’t been for a while the ideal time to visit is June. This volunteer led walk takes place on 7th June between 10.30 & 12.30 and gives great insight into not only the Clergy House, National Trust but the landscape and inhabitants around. Please visit their website

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/alfriston-clergy-house or call on 01323 871961

KINDRED SPIRITS an evening listening to this group whatever the line up is always fun, surrounded by friends, back by popular demand they will be at The Star on Friday 9th June at 8pm. If you haven’t heard them before they play an eclectic mix of popular covers, some ballads, but mainly rock and roll, from the Rolling Stones, to The Eagles, to Adele !

Looking at the calendar for the months ahead there will be music all around and most excitingly the line up has been published for Alfriston Summer Music, tickets are available and this year there is even the opportunity of a pre show G&T. Visit their website for more details http://www.alfristonsummermusic.co.uk/concerts-2017 or leaflets can be found across the village and were delivered with the wonderful Cuckmere News

FINAL THOUGHT ‘We can complain because rose bushes have thorns or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses’ (Abraham Lincoln)

