VILLAGE LIFE: Time is racing towards the weekend of the flower show (June 16 to 19) when Alfriston will truly be in bloom. This years entries will show off the life and eclectic mix of social groups in the village. A fantastic celebration of our community. Each of the 24 groups will create an accessorised floral arrangement in St Andrews artistically demonstrating what they do. You do not need to wait until June to get involved. If you are spring cleaning your wardrobe and have surplus handbags, scarves, costume jewellery and bric-a-brac or inspired by Great British Menu have over baked or have some hours spare ring one of the team they will be delighted to hear from you.

BLOOMING ALFRISTON: The flowering of Alfriston has already begun, although the more observant may have noticed that our garden will not be winning any prizes this year. Our fragrant yellow rose is putting on a fine display however the peony has proven it is not puppy proof. The market cross tree is surrounded by a ring of pansies thanks to the hard work of Will from Emmett and White and a contribution from the parish council. This is the first step toward a plan by the local traders group Alfriston and Cuckmere Connect to support the flower festival and encourage traders and residents to deck our village with flowers. The colour palette is white, pink, purple and green. Lynn from Badgers and Graham from Alfriston Arts are organising the displays and Graham can supply a themed planted hanging basket for you (£25) if your fingers are not quite green. Everyone is encouraged to participate whether with a wreath, single bloom or dramatic showpiece, all flowers are welcome. Contact Lynn or Graham if you wish to get involved.

SPRING BLOOM: They say ‘when a woman smiles her dress should too’ The Apiary will be holding their lovely fashion show on Wednesday at 7.30pm in St Andrews. £5 entry includes a glass of wine and all proceeds go to St Andrews Restoration. Tickets are available from The Apiary 01323 870730.

SPRING COFFEE MORNING: Alfriston WI tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to noon in Alfriston War Memorial Hall. If the smell of coffee and home-made cake gets you energised pop along, there will of course be delicious home-made cakes, coffee and tea but there will also be plants, books and great quality bric-a-brac and most excitingly a chocolate tombola.

ALFRISTON ART CLUB: Are one of the many fabulous and talented groups in the village and are holding their 15th exhibition and sale in the War Memorial Hall Bank Holiday weekend, May 27 to 29, 10.30am to 5.30pm. Free entry. The high standard has always stunned and there will be a great number of paintings and cards at affordable prices perfect to fill the gaps created by any spring cleaning. Tea and delicious home-made cakes will of course be available. Entry is free but bear in mind there are no credit card facilities. Any profit will go to St Andrews Restoration. If you would like more information call 01323 870717.

PHARISEES: It is that time of year when faeries visit the village. The annual Faerie Festival is May 19 to 21, 10.30am to 11.30pm at Pleasant Rise Farm. With live music, stalls, workshops, entertainers, food and drink there is something for all ages. Cuckmere Valley residents can enter for £5 with a copy of the ad in the Cuckmere News (resident children free with the ad).

SECRET ALFRISTON: May is National Walking Month and we are truly lucky to live in this valley, every directions leads to gorgeousness, history, myths and legend. Whether you fancy a gentle mindful stroll along the river bank or a lung busting yomp to sit on a giant. The village is filling at weekends with explorers, dog walkers and cyclists and it is fabulous to see locals sharing their favourite walks and routes with them. My favourite takes in saxons, a giant and pharisees. Sometimes living here though you forget the number of lovely places where you can enjoy the downs without leaving the High Street. My new favourite is the covered Terrace at The Apiary with unspoilt views of the burial mound above the Long Man, cover to protect from the weather and a mouth watering menu.

CLERGY HOUSE: If you would like one day to build your own medieval timber house book for the Clergy House talk on Thursday, 10.30am to 1pm, £10 where you will discover all the different trades you will require and the number of trees needed. 01323 871961.

KINDRED SPIRITS: A band formed of fabulously talented locals will be playing at The Star Inn tonight (Friday) from 8pm. They play an eclectic mix of covers, a few ballads, but mainly rock and roll, from the Rolling Stones, to The Eagles, to Adele. Always a fabulous night.

ELEANOR FARJEON: Wrote in her Sussex Alphabet. P is for Pharisees: They are fairies in Norfolk, They are fairies in Suffolk, And fairies in Cumberland, And in Northumberland; They are fairies in Dorset, And fairies in Devon, And fairies in Worcestershire, Durham and Gloucestershire; They are fairies in England Where else you may please – But in Sussex the fairies Are Pharisees.

