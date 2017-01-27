ONCE UPON A TIME: ‘Has anyone ever read you a fairy tale and taken you to places, magical, where homes are made of gingerbread and skies are always blue. Where pumpkins turn to coaches and wishes all come true?’ In Alfriston this weekend your favourite Panto characters including Jack (minus his beanstalk), Cinderella, Snow White and their Charmings, Lottie a beautiful princess and of course a Marvellous prince urgently need your help to banish evil from Pantoland forever. The baddies including a very evil witch and Captain Hook aren’t going to take this lying down - oh no they aren’t. Pantoland can be found at the War Memorial Hall, Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 2pm. Tickets are selling fast so purchase yours from Hicks the Newsagents. Friday £6 adults and £3 child or Saturday £7 adults and £4 child. Treat yourself to an evening of madness and mayhem.

DOWNRIGHT ECCENTRIC: If your evening/afternoon in pantoland has left you giddy for more eccentricity pop into Emmett and White, a curiosity shop full of the wonderful, the unusual and the downright eccentric. Open for over a year now, they deservedly feature in February’s Sussex Life. This is no stuffy antique shop and owners Nicholas White and William Emmett-Horwood are always happy to share tales of the treasures to be found there with some unique gift ideas. They can be found at Cross House, Waterloo Square. Further along the High Street in Steamer Cottages they have opened a pop up called The Dressing Room filled to the rafters with an amazing collection of true vintage couture and gorgeousness. Both shops prove they really don’t make them like they used to.

MUSICAL MARVELS: ‘Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life’ Berthold Auerbach. This village can wash away a lot of dust in the coming weeks. The Star Inn will be kicking off their 2017 gig programme with Miller Blues Band and Jon London Tuesday from 8pm. Free entry. The Old Chapel Centre will feature Juan Martin on Saturday February 4. Voted the top Flamenco guitarist in the world by Guitar Player - and they should know. Juan Martin has performed alongside the likes of Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, played at Picasso’s 90th birthday, appeared at all the world’s major festivals, brought the Royal Albert Hall to its feet during a live BBC broadcast and was the first flamenco artist to record with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Seats are £18.50 purchased in advance from Hailsham Pavilion 01323 841414 with details at www.spyboy.co.uk. Neil Richardson internationally acclaimed Jazz singer/pianist can be found performing at the grand piano at Deans Place Hotel during Sunday Lunch on Sunday February 5, 12.30pm to 2.30pm. To book lunch call on 01323 870248. More musical marvels are planned for February including a special Valentines party night 14th February at Ye Olde Smugglers Inne with Markham and Lodge 01323 870241.

MUD MONTH: Before we adopted the Latin name for the second month, the most popular old English name was Mud Month. Children of all ages will be able to have fun in the mud throughout the year with muddy boots. This new business launching in April promises to be much more fun than school. Offerings will include a mud kitchen, forest school sessions for all ages, supper clubs for family cook outs, den building and so much more. I will share more detail about events as it becomes available. If you are keen to find out more now then contact me and I will pass your details to the lovely organiser.

BE PREPARED: With the sudden drop in temperature and more ice on the road than mud it’s a good time to dig out the Alfriston Emergency Group (AEG) Leaflet a handy little booklet delivered to every property in the village. Full of useful contact numbers and top tips to ensure we all get through winter unscathed. The AEG is a volunteer group of residents who try to keep the village open and moving at times of flooding or more recently when trees have come down or paths are icy making movement perilous especially for our older residents. If you have mislaid your copy then it can be downloaded from the village website http://www.alfriston-village.co.uk/emergency-group

Have fun this weekend, see you the other side of Panto and next week January will be Behind You.

