MORE LAUGHTER: ‘Laughter is the Sun that drives winter from the human face’ so said Victor Hugo. How true this is in Alfriston currently. With a New Year came new promises, mine involved a lot more laughter.

PANTO: As you wander round the village and see your neighbours randomly burst into song then collapse into hysterical laughter, do not call the medics it is very likely they are in panto training. Once Upon A Time is this years and it promises to be the best yet with a number of favourite Panto characters uniquely recreated and directed by Alfriston’s own Cate Couch. Tickets are selling fast with Saturday night sold out already. So put the dates in your diaries and join us in Pantoland: Friday January 27, 7.30pm and Saturday January 28, 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets can be found at Hicks Newsagents priced at £6 adults and £3 child for Friday and £7 adults and £4 child for Saturday’s performances. Laughter guaranteed to clear those winter complexions.

REFRESHED AND REVITALISED: Everyone needs some ‘me time’ to reflect and refocus on the great things to come in 2017, especially the boys. The Reformery, a traditional gentleman’s barber shop run by Chloe Cooper is a welcome addition to our village. It now means that while the girls are having their locks teased at Chevan by Kevin or being massaged by Wendy at Saiet, the boys can be relaxing with a luxury hot-towel shave. Hair on the head is not necessarily required much to the relief of the shepherd. They can be found beautifully situated in Market Square.

REMODELLING AND REARRANGING: After an event filled 2016 for Much Ado they are engaging in a little remodelling and are closed until 1st February. This will give us all the opportunity to curl up and read a couple of those lovely books purchased last year to make room for the new ones to be purchased when they reopen. Cate and Nash will not be far away while work is underway and will be happy to help with any book related queries. Call them on 01323 871222.

BURNS NIGHT: What could be warmer and more laughter filled than a night at Ye Olde Smugglers Inne? Friday January 27 promises to be a night of Scottish reeling and piping of the Haggis, even if you are not partial to the wee beastie their incredibly well stocked bar will provide a tipple to suit. Call to book on 01323 870241, £24.95 a ticket.

SHARING THE MADNESS: I have to confess I love writing this column it enables me to see all corners of this village and share the madness, however sometimes the work, life, health balance gets out of kilter and recently something has had to give and unfortunately that has been this column. I am conscious that many rely on this column for their Village News and I apologise for letting people down. If there is anyone out there who would like to share writing this column with me please contact me. If you have any events planned, news or updates you would like to share please contact me.

NEW YEAR PLEDGE: My New Year pledge to this wonderful village is to write weekly about the joys of living here. Because of you Alfriston, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less and smile a lot more.

