Donating to remember Local councillors help with Poppy Appeal

Conservative Eastbourne borough councillors and former MP Caroline Ansell were out in the town at the weekend selling poppies as part of this year’s Royal British Legion appeal.

Group leader Tony Freebody said: “We are really pleased about just how generous local people were when we started our day of fundraising. Caroline Ansell added: “We had the youngest of shoppers to workers in hi-vis jackets come up and make a donation, which goes to show the wide support the Poppy Appeal still has and I was proud to be able to go out and raise some money.

“I chatted with a man who told me about his very elderly Dad, a veteran, who is only now wanting to talk about his experience and seek support after all these years.”