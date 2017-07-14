Dog fouling and street drinking targeted in new Eastbourne crackdown

Street drinking and dog fouling will be the focus of new orders in Eastbourne – with potential fines of up to £1,000.

Cabinet councillors agreed on Wednesday (July 12) to move forward with plans to put in place four new Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) at the meeting at Eastbourne Town Hall.

Breaching an order can result in a fine of between £75 and £1,000.

PSPOs will replace the existing Designated Public Place Order in the town that was introduced by Eastbourne Borough Council to tackle street drinking, and Dog Controls Orders that cover dog fouling, dogs on leads and banning dogs.

In the meeting, leader of the council David Tutt said, “The majority of dog owners are very responsible, but there are some that are not.

“It’s important to make sure people look after their dogs.”

Cllr Tutt described having seen ‘dog mess put into bags and thrown on the branches of trees’. He said, “It’s totally unacceptable.”

Speaking after the meeting, councillor John Ungar, lead cabinet member for community safety, said, “Dealing strongly with anti-social issues such as dog fouling and street drinking are top priorities for residents.

“In regard to dog fouling, our Neighbourhood First Team takes a very proactive approach to the issue by engaging with dog owners, installing dog bag dispensers and organising targeted campaigns.”

The new proposals include alterations to the existing boundaries of the Dog Ban and Dog Lead Control orders that, subject to consultation, will be extended to cover certain areas of Sovereign Harbour and Meads.

Councillor Ungar added, “While council officers are authorised to enforce the order targeting street drinking, it has been agreed with Sussex Police that their officers are more specifically trained and resourced to take the lead on on-street enforcement.”

According to a council spokesperson, the existing Designated Public Place Order and Dog Control Orders will continue to be in force until October 2017 and then convert to PSPOs.