Do you know somebody who deserves a makeover?

Do you know someone who deserves a complete make-over and new look?

They could be a friend, a relative or a work colleague who you think would benefit from not only a makeover but the best in advanced laser technology, a new outfit and hairstyle to match.

Before and after: perioral resurfacing treatment on wrinkles at About Face in Eastbourne

The Eastbourne Herald has got together with Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and local businesses in the hunt to find someone who will benefit from the prize, which is worth more than £2,000.

Competition organiser Brenda Pedder at About Face said, “We are calling the giveaway The Gift as all of us have got together to give a deserving person a gift.

“For this particular person things might not have been easy and the way forward uncertain.

“Our gift is to lift that person from where they find themself now and place them back on the path of where they would like to be.

“To do this we will re-energise them, invigorate them and most importantly raise up their esteem.

“To achieve this the Esteem Team of Brenda, Jasmine, Nikki, Zina, Kiki and the Fari sisters will bring together their particular skills and focus on that person.”

Brenda at About Face Laser and Body Clinic in Gildredge Road is offering treatments to enhance skin condition and body contour.

The treatment is effective on wrinkles, facial scars, skin tightening and sculpting and acne scarring.

Jasmine Rayfield is an independent image consultant who will consult with a preferred image.

Nikki at Butterflies will perfect makeup and nails and Zina Alrawi of Phi Brows by Zina is on hand to deftly micro blade eyebrows.

Kiki at the Grove Hair Experience in Grove Road is offering to cut, style and colour hair and the final touch will be an outfit from La Boutique in Station Parade chosen thanks to the Fari sisters.

To be a candidate for this special gift, readers can nominate themselves or somebody they know by emailing jasmine_rayfield@hotmail.com by Monday November 6.

Brenda said, “Let us know who you are and why you would benefit from this unique opportunity. Or nominate someone close to you and tell us why.

“The Esteem Team would like to record each step of the metamorphism, culminating in a presentation dinner where the team will be present.

“This is a gift for Christmas and your New Year to come, with a value of more than £2,000 and like the best of presents you will be delighted and it is all completely free.”

The winner must be over 25 and willing to take part in all publicity competition.

The closing date is midday on Monday November 6 .