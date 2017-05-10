Discount fashion retailer announces date for Eastbourne opening

A discount fashion shop will be opening in Eastbourne this week.

PEP&CO has confirmed it will open a ‘shop-in-a-shop’ in Langney Shopping Centre on Friday (May 12).

The store – offering a full range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion – will open inside sister company Poundland at 96 Kingfisher Drive.

The shop-in-shop will feature PEP&CO’s full range – but not at the expense of Poundland’s existing offers.

A shop spokesperson said the Kingfisher Drive Poundland store has the capacity to accommodate a full PEP&CO without reducing its existing ranges. PEP&CO’s managing director, Adrian Mountford, is anticipating it will have a huge impact for Langney’s fashion conscious shoppers.

He said, “We can’t wait to bring PEP&CO to Poundland in Langney. We’ve had a lot interest already from the local community and can’t wait to get started.

“PEP&CO is all about delivering family fashion on a budget, whether that’s for men, women or children, and we’ll have something for everyone, from our famous leggings and jeggings, to this summer’s must-have styles.”

Since February 2017, the value fashion brand has opened more than 35 shop-in-shops in Poundlands across the UK. The retailer plans to open an additional 50 over 42 days later this year.

The launch of PEP&CO is one of the ways Poundland says it is being ‘refreshed and repowered’ for its seven million customers each week.