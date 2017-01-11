Disabled woman being abandoned at station is ‘everything we predicted would happen’ - says rail union boss

The Herald’s story about a disabled woman left stranded on Hampden Park train platform in the freezing cold for more than two hours because there was no-one to help her on to the train is ‘everything we predicted would happen’ – according to rail union bosses.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT, spoke out after reading the story on the Eastbourne Herald website today. Sandra Nighy, 56, uses a wheelchair so had booked assistance on Southern two days before her journey.

However, because there was no on-board supervisor, Mrs Nighy could not get on the train. A taxi was called for her, but a car with disabled access took two hours to arrive - not pulling up until midnight.

Mr Cash said, “Sadly this woman’s dreadful experience is just one of many examples that are now being drawn to the RMT’s attention of disabled passengers being unable to use trains because there is no second person on board.

“It is everything we predicted would happen when the company refused to guarantee a second safety critical member of staff on board and it is disgraceful that the truth about what Southern are doing is exposed in such an inhumane fashion.

“It also exposes the fallacy of Southern’s empty promise that trains would run with two members of staff except in exceptional circumstances, as this instance is far from exceptional.

“Many passengers, including disabled people are now in fear over their safety and the need for assistance on trains because of the disgraceful attitude of this company and this government.”

To read the original story click here