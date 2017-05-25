Did Bond star have an Eastbourne home?

It’s a mystery even James Bond himself would struggle to solve but the question as to whether the 007 star ever lived in an Eastbourne landmark still remains unanswered.

Rumours have always been rife that the actor, who passed away in Switzerland this week aged 89 after a short battle with cancer, lived in the penthouse flat at South Cliff Tower in Meads in the 1970s and 80s.

People recall seeing him locally in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas and others also believe he bought the luxury flat with the second of his four wives, singer Dorothy Squires.

Aside from the fact the couple split up several years before South Cliff was built, there is no hard evidence to suggest he was an Eastbourne resident and it is more likely that he lived at a house called South Cliff in nearby Cooden.

Even estate agents who have sold the penthouse property for hundreds of thousands of pounds have struggled to find any evidence it was once owned by the actor.