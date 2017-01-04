DGH hands out monthly staff award

The CT department at Eastbourne DGH has won the Trust’s monthly staff award for its approach to scanning patients as quickly as possible.

Emma Owens, consultant radiologist, said, “The CT staff are flexible and helpful, ensuring patients are scanned as quickly and appropriately as possible, despite being permanently inundated with requests and often short staffed.

“This has been demonstrated nationally, as Eastbourne has been rated the best in the country for providing a CT brain within one hour for stroke patients. This is due to the hard work and effort by the team led by Rebecca.”

Chairman David Clayton-Smith presented Rebecca Ayling, CT superintendent, with the award on behalf of the CT department.