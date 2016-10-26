Developers withdraw controversial Seaford plans

Property developers have withdrawn controversial plans to build up to 55 houses on a greenfield site in Seaford.

The plans, to build up to 55 houses including affordable housing on land off Chyngton Way, were withdrawn by developers last week.

Residents argued that developing the site would hit a local beauty area

Lewes District Council confirmed that the plans were withdrawn by developers Chyngton Land Limited but that no reasons were given. The developers have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

The plans had proven controversial with Seaford residents who said the plans would damage an iconic view of the Seven Sisters as well as put pressure on local infrastructure. In all the council received 61 letters objecting to the proposed development.

In a letter to Lewes District Council's planning committee, Seaford resident Amy Gough said: " The planned infastructure is completely out of keeping with the local area. At the foot of one of the most beautiful areas on the South Coast, it is an unbelievable proposition.

"Local schools and health centres will not cope with any extra pressure. I believe strongly in more affordable housing but this peaceful field is in no way an appropriate place to build it."

Another resident, Anthony Cumberbatch said the proposed development would "stand out as a blot on the landscape."

Seaford Town Council also voiced objection to the proposed scheme, arguing it would be a significant overdevelopment of the site and would affect access to the National Park and the Seven Sisters view from South Hill Barn, potentially damaging local tourism as a result.

The council, who held a public meeting on the proposals earlier this year, also argued the application should be turned down as the site fell outside of the planning boundaries agreed in the Lewes District local plan.

In a joint letter to the planning committee, district councillors Tony Nicholson and Julian Peterson, added that approving the application would prevent the council from considering the suitability of the site

They said: "Any alteration to the planning boundary is not within the remit of the Planning Applications committee as essentially it is a policy matter to be dealt with in the next stage of the core strategy by all councillors .

"There is no emerging policy on this issue so in our opinion this application is premature and should be refused on this fundamental ground."

Further details about the plans can be found on the Lewes District Council planning website under the heading LW/16/0460 - Land at Chyngton Way.

