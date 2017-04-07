Detectives hunt Hailsham burglary suspects who pretended to be police officers

Detectives are trying to identify two men who pretended to be police officers so they could con their way into a Hailsham house and burgle the homeowners.

Sussex Police said that on Thursday (April 6) the two suspects knocked on the door of the Rowen Mews property just after 9am and claimed to be police. They asked to speak to one of the occupants who wasn’t at the address at the time.

After being sent away the pair returned an hour later and gained entry saying that they had a search warrant, according to the police.

Sussex Police said they then searched the upstairs of the property and stole cash and jewellery before leaving on foot. The 26-year-old man and two children who were in the property at the time were physically unharmed.

The first suspect is described as white, of muscular build, between 6’ and 6’2”, with fair shaved hair, fair coloured stubble and aged between 45 and 50. He was wearing blue denim jeans, black shoes and a black jacket with a police badge on the left-hand side.

The second suspect is also described as a white, aged between 30-40 years, of medium build with dark messy hair and a beard. He has a birthmark on the left side of his face from his eyebrow to his cheek. He was wearing black jogging bottoms and wore a similar jacket to his accomplice. Both men had local accents.

Detective Sergeant Bonnie Cowley said, “We are keen to speak to anyone who recognises either of the men in the CCTV image.

“The suspects left the property on foot and so anyone who was in the area at the time and saw men matching their descriptions is asked to get in touch.

“Although no violence was used during the incident, it has left the victims feeling shaken.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 912 of 06/04.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.