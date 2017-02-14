Dentist admits to causing death of Herstmonceux motorcyclist

A dentist has been banned from driving after causing the death of a motorcyclist from Herstmonceux last summer

Dan Roworth, 48, of Shirley Drive, Hove, was driving his Mercedes CLS400 on the A22 near Uckfield shortly before 8am on July 21 when he attempted to make a U-turn in the carriageway.

Police say his actions resulted in his car colliding with a motorbike ridden by 59-year-old Simon Tofield from Herstmonceux. Mr Tofield died of his injuries at the scene.

Sussex Police say Roworth appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 23, where he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to a single count of causing death by careless driving.

He was sentenced on Friday (February 10) to a 12 month community order to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

Roworth was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Lead investigator Sergeant Richard Hornsey, from the roads policing serious collision investigation unit, said: “This case highlights how a momentary lapse of judgement can have tragic consequences and affect the lives of so many people.

“All road users have a responsibility to ensure that the road is clear before they undertake any manoeuvre and they must take sufficient time to confirm that is the case.”

