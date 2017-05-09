Demolition under way at Polegate’s former station

Demolition work started today (May 9) at The Old Polegate Station.

It will be replaced by a 3.5-storey building containing a convenience store at lower ground level and 22 flats above with associated parking.

The Victorian station later became a pub and restaurant which is understood to have ceased trading in May last year.

Objectors to the demolition plans had raised concerns about the loss of a prominent and historic building, though it is not a Listed one.

But the applicant had advised Wealden District Council that the “building is not in good condition. It was severely damaged by fire five years ago and has an artificial tile roof, modern extensions, the original brickwork is painted over and site investigation will show that the original internal features no longer exist.

“The building is one of tens of thousands constructed at that time. It is however, unlike many, not Listed because it is not of good architectural quality.”