Decision looms on 110 new Hailsham homes

Three major housing applications in the Hailsham area, potentially offering more than 160 new homes, will be considered next week.

A residential estate of 110 dwellings is proposed on land south of the A271 at Amberstone, Hailsham.

Members of Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South, meeting on Thursday, October 13, have been recommended to grant outline planning permission for the mixture of 16 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, 43 three-bedroom and 24 four-bedroom homes.

Council officers said the affordable housing required at the 5.46 hectare site would be 35 per cent, equating to 38 units out of the 110 proposed.

Residents of the existing properties abutting the northern boundary of the site have raised concerns over loss of views and privacy.

Members of the planning committee have also been recommended to grant full planning permission for 21 dwellings on land at Coppice Grove, the Kitewood Homes site, Arlington Road East, Hailsham.

Full planning permission is also recommended for approval for 33 homes, three shops and two offices on land at Station Farm, Station Road, Berwick.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.